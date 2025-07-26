A young Nigerian man was in prayer mode on the day his wife went into labour to deliver their baby

In a video shared on TikTok, the man was seen in the hospital as he was walking around and praying

His silent mood and solemn behaviour sparked reactions about what men go through when their wives are in labour

The behaviour of a Nigerian man whose wife was in labour sparked many reactions on TikTok.

People who have seen the video are saying men also go through emotional pain when their wives are in labour.

The man was said to have cried when his wife was in labour. Photo credit: TikTok/@aiviestitche.

In the video, which was posted by @aiviestitches, the man appeared to be praying in the hospital.

He was in a solemn mood, walking around meditatively as if he were thinking about what his wife was going through. The man was said to be in tears.

The video is captioned:

"Caught my sister's husband on camera crying while my sister was in labor. After he told us not to worry, then he started hearing cries of women in labor. He almost run mad, that was when he realized that it’s wasn’t a joking matter."

Many people who saw the video shared their experience during childbirth.

The man actively prayed for his wife when she was in labour. Photo credit: TikTok/@aiviestitches.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man prays for his wife in labour

@fortune said:

"My husband nearly gave up during my first labour. He cried and said to God, I am an Anambra man and my wife is imo pls save her before they say I used her for rituals."

@mummy Lillian said:

"This is exactly my husband on Thursday 26, he really cried like a baby to the extent that he is begging the nurses to help me and bring the baby out. Even when I finally delivered the baby the nurses bring the baby to him he ask them to keep the baby one side that he want to see his wife first. I swear labour pain no be anybody mate at all."

@mohammed ruhiya said:

"My mom escorted me to the hospital during labour. At the time they were sending me to the delivery room, she prayed for me and said 'mummy, I wish I could take the pain for you but this is the will of God for us as women stay strong for me, I will wait patiently outside for you and my king. I FELT REAL LOVE.RIP MUM I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU."

@Chisom Ugwu said:

"5 days ago my husband prayed his voice out while I was in the theater, when they brought our baby to him he ask them to wait let him see me first, when I came out his voice was gone, good men are still out there sha."

