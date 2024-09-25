A few weeks after his marriage, a Nigerian man has announced his separation from his wife on social media

The heartbroken man made an emotional post on TikTok as he opened up about what led to their separation

While stating that his estranged wife will forever remain in his heart, the man dropped a touching prayer for her

A Nigerian man, @mayasantos636, has separated from his wife barely two months after they married.

@mayasantos636 announced the separation on TikTok.

The couple's marriage crashed over genotype issues. Photo Credit: @mayasantos636

@mayasantos636 shared a picture of himself and his estranged wife on the social media platform. According to him, they married on May 5, 2024, and separated in July due to genotype issues.

While expressing sadness over their separation, the man said it was necessary to avoid everlasting pain. He said a word of prayer for his estranged wife. He wrote:

"Got married May 5th 2024. Separated July 2024 due to genotype issues. God knows I love you so much but we have to go our separate ways to avoid everlasting pains...

"I pray God direct your own within short period of time. You will forever remain in y heart. Miss you."

Netizen reacts to the divorce

Ngblack said:

"Go to hospital they have a way of bringing a child that will not be Ss but you guys will just have one or 2 kids."

