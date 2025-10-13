The last TikTok post of Retyit Dalong, a nurse accused of setting her military husband ablaze, has attracted significant attention

Lieutenant Samson Haruna passed away on October 6 from injuries sustained in an incident involving his wife on September 22

While many mourned and paid tribute to the late military doctor, some netizens revisited his wife's last TikTok post

Some internet users have revisited the last TikTok post of Retyit Dalong, the wife of the late Lieutenant Samson Haruna, whom she allegedly set ablaze after a heightened altercation on September 22.

A TikTok handle, @rhetie0, is believed to be run by Retyit.

Lt Samson Haruna: Retyit's last TikTok post

On August 31, Retyit shared pictures of herself on the social media platform with a caption in Hausa. She wrote:

"'Barka da ladi,' which when translated means 'Welcome to the reward.'"

After her husband's tragic death, people expressed how they felt by reacting to her last TikTok post.

Some people expressed doubt that she actually committed the crime, as they mourned her husband's demise.

At the time of this report, her last TikTok post had garnered 24.2k views and more than 50 comments.

See her post below:

Lt Haruna: Reactions trail wife's TikTok post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the wife's TikTok post below:

samuelidiahi said:

"I hope all of the hash comment will be changed to apologies."

Deeyah💜 said:

"I’m happy u are innocent wallah."

mhiz.hannah56 said:

"I don’t think this is ordinary.

"Honestly, something must be behind it,only god knows sha🥺,if not y could she even think of doing such."

Nothing concern XAXA🙂💖 said:

"Let’s just stop the harsh comments,nobody was there and people be judging was all this?"

Jennifer Daniel said:

"I hope the news I saw is not true oh God."

kewezzy1 said:

"Even if she’s innocent she will never get remarried, all men go run away."

4tune said:

"Omo hope the news is not true."

️Deb✨💋 said:

"Hmmm it’s well."

