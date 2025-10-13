A woman has shared her observations about the behaviour of Retyit Dalong, the wife accused of allegedly setting her husband, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, ablaze

Haruna was a regimental medical officer at the 6 Battalion, Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa, Abak Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State

The late army doctor had tied the knot with his wife in April and was commissioned into the Nigerian Army in 2024 after completing his medical training

A woman, Judith Asiligangtang Ibrahim Gimba, has condemned the tragic death of Lieutenant Samson Haruna, the army doctor who was allegedly set ablaze by his wife, Retyit Dalong, following an escalated altercation.

According to the woman, she noticed that Retyit loved her husband deeply and was so excited about the wedding.

A woman expresses certainty that Lieutenant Samson Haruna's wife did love him deeply. Photo Credit: @xkobahviews, Facebook/Judith Asiligangtang Ibrahim Gimba

Source: Twitter

In a Facebook post, Judith said she also observed that Retyit changed her TikTok name to 'Becoming Mrs Haruna' even before they walked down the aisle.

She claimed that Retyit resigned from her job in anticipation of getting married, adding that she has never seen anyone who showcased such joy about marriage like the accused did.

While noting that the sting of betrayal is harsh, she maintained that taking a life was inhumane. Her statement on Facebook read:

"There's no justification for what Retyit did, but one thing I'm certain of is that she loved him deeply. She was so excited about her wedding – I recall how she changed her TikTok name to 'becoming Mrs Haruna' even before the ceremony, and promptly updated it Mrs Haruna after wedding.

"Retyit resigned from her job without hesitation, eager to be with her husband. I've never seen anyone radiate such joy about marriage like she did. Some marriages face immense trials, ones that can transform you into someone you'd never imagined becoming. I wouldn't presume to advise those going through marital challenges cos the pain can be overwhelming, especially when it comes from someone you've given your all to. The sting of betrayal is harsh, but taking a life is inhumane.

"God abeg, help us."

A woman says Lieutenant Samson Haruna's wife was so excited about her wedding. Photo Credit: @xkobahviews

Source: Twitter

Lt Samson Haruna: Reactions trail woman's observations

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's observations below:

Amaka Queen-Frances said:

"So you love someone to the point of hurting them? Pouring him petrol and watching him burn? I'm not sure that is still love. That's obsession."

Dorcas Enrit Joseph-maisamari said:

"I just read somewhere that she didn't kill him, what i read made me feel soo bad for all the bad things i said yesterday."

Salome Stephen said:

"I think she was just obsessed about getting married without putting it on a scale. I think people should also know how to manage conflict before getting married, it will help."

Ibrahim Maleka said:

"It's indefensible and unjustifiable. I'm not in the true picture of the circumstances that necessitated her to take such a drastic measure. Whatever it was, the worst and yet most sensible would have been to vacate the house and end the relationship, shikenan. When you kill someone you can't "unkill" him. It's "uncorrectale" That's my major concern on the matter. Everybody is a loser. She's now left alone to face the law."

Joenrick's Ventures said:

"I said the same thing, she's obsessed with him and couldn't bear sharing him with anyone, she how ever lack emotional maturity and intelligence to handle the situation, this is so sad 😢 😭💔."

Lt Haruna: Lady who knew officer speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who knew the late Lieutenant Samson Haruna had posed two deep questions regarding his death.

It was reported that the officer and his wife had an altercation at their residence in Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa, in Abak Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

The altercation between the couple escalated, leading to Haruna sustaining burn injuries, which later took his life on October 6, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng