A 28-year-old divorced lady shared why she was afraid of getting married again.

She opened up about her failed marriage and her family background, stating that she had two kids.

In a TikTok post by @chisomfevy, the lady shared her experience with her mum and stepmum.

She said:

“I am 28 and I am not ashamed to say I have 2 kids. I am divorcee. I call my stepmum my biological mother because she played that role more than my own biological mother.

“I am afraid of failing my daughter because my biological mother failed me in many ways. I am afraid of going into marriage again because my mother’s second marriage also failed. I am always scared of my daughter remarrying because my mother married twice too.”

Reactions trail lady’s fear of remarriage

sandrapurple said:

"Why exactly do you want to remarry. this has nothing to do with spirituality,long lasting marriages are as a result of plenty pretending and covering up from the woman's end, women sacrifice themselves to uphold that union,if you divorced it's cuz you became smart and put yourself first at some point but why wanting to go through such stress again for the second time and please don't say companionship cuz ain't nobody more lonely Dan a married woman."

Photographer | Picture Editor said:

"Your mom marriage failed? This is one of the reason I’m still married. My parents are separated. I’m scared of continuing that line. I’m scared for my daughter. I don’t want a family pattern."

Ahuzi Blessing said:

Even your Ex isn’t remarried,you guys can work it out again…but if you insist on staying alone …remarry but this time be very spiritual for it to work out,and stand in the gap for your children,most of your warfare prayers should focus on marital patterns."

ADAEZE | LIFE_UNSHAMED said:

Guyyyyyyyy. This feels like someone else telling my story, currently 27, divorced with 2 kids, I turned down an offer from my aunt to travel this January because I was scared of leaving my kids behind. Omo. I survived a lot even secret battles that I can’t share.

Queen Cassie 🇳🇬

Wow! To think that am also in the same shoes as you are and you are also my name sake and live in the same city with me. Yes, I have 3 daughters and a divorcee and I live in kaduna too

Alice Inyangè 🇷🇼

It’s okay, relax. Don’t be afraid. Always do what makes you happy even if it means dating again. It’s not by force to marry also. Enjoy yourself.

Labeeimport said:

"Generational evil pattern , it’s a serious issue."

