A single mother of 2 cried out as her boyfriend asked her for a loan after failing to pay the earlier ones he had borrowed from her.

She said they had been dating for 10 months and her was asking her for $7,000 loan (about N10 million).

Sharing her experience on Reddit, the woman @ScarletPeach81 said she had earlier given him $250 (N360,000), but he failed to pay.

She said he was making her feel guilty and sought advice on what she should do.

Her post on Reddit read:

“My boyfriend of 10 months wants to borrow money $7K from my retirement account. He wants to then request a personal loan of $12k to payback my $7K and have some left over. I’ve lent him $150 a few months back and another $100 a few weeks ago.

"I have yet to get anything back. He insists that I’m being irrational and that I have trust issues. I work hard for my money. I have 2 kids and 1 in college. I don’t have money to give a grown man who can’t pay his way. Why is he making me feel guilty?

"We have discussed marriage for next year but this is giving me a reason to pause. Everything is telling me to run. Am I being unreasonable or AITA (am I the assh*le?)."

Reactions as woman refuses boyfriend’s loan request

20MLSE20 said:

"Hasn’t paid back $100 loan and is now asking for $7k, hell no. You lend him that amount you can say goodbye to him and the money.

Candid_Deer_8521 said:

"He wants to borrow money from you then pay you back with a bigger loan elsewhere. If he can get a personal loan then why not just do that without involving you."

JazPrncess1 said:

"NTA. He’s a con artist. You’ll never see a dime if you lend him the money. Why are you with this loser?"

Voice-of-Reason-ish said:

"He borrowed the small amounts to see what he could get away with. Please kick him to the curb and don’t look back. Set a good example for those kids of yours!

UnluckyCountry2784 said:

"10 months is a very short time to trust a person with that money. I think you’re being scammed. Run."

Maximum_Resolution56 said:

"Trust your instincts, if he can get a loan for 12K what does he need your 7k? As it is now you’re not husband and wife it’s not your job to take care of him. If you were I would be putting him on a short leash when it comes to money."

