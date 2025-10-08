A lady who borrowed N21,000 from a loan app complained after being told the amount she was to pay back

She had missed her repayment date and cried out after seeing how much she was charged to repay

Her WhatsApp voice note to the loan app went viral on social media, and many shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady complained after the loan app she borrowed N21,000 from reached out to her on WhatsApp.

She was told the new amount she was to repay after exceeding her supposed repayment date.

The lady’s friend, identified as @a_x..0 on TikTok, shared the voicenote she sent to the loan app.

From her voicenote, it was gathered that she was supposed to pay back N30,000, but after delaying, she was asked to pay N41,000.

The post was captioned:

“Pov: The loan app your friend is owing decided to text her on WhatsApp. All these loan apps can be greedy."

In the voicenote, the lady said:

“Now you said it’s N41,000. Why are you increasing it? I have not been bale to pay the N30,000 and you’re increasing it. The more you increase it, I don’t have that much money to give you. All I got was N21,000. How will I end up giving you 41k?”

Listen to the full voice note below:

Reactions trail lady’s message to loan app

@Stella Maris22 said:

"The same thing with Kuda I borrowed 90k and I started paying 1k daily when I checked my loan don reach 120 sumtin I just delete the app."

@VERY WICKED WITCH said:

"you guys are still paying back I never pay back any money I collected from loan company I will never do such a thing in my life."

@Damsel oyinade said:

"Na so someone tell me say na on the day i want travel out i go pay all the money I owe online. Abeg it is true"

@ifeomadima said:

"My own na palmpay o I borrow 50k to pay back 65k now the money don reach 75k under two weeks delay I never see the 65k pay and then dey increase Omo na that 65k I go pay o I no get pay that extra o."

@Peculiar chisom said:

"My sister saved their number as “babe”. She said no boyfriend fit call her the way wey PalmPay Dey call her. Make she manage them as she no get man."

@wendywealth said:

"Why is it that when you borrow you find it difficult to buy .. be like say them they do juju for the money make you nor fit pay."

@Big riikie said:

"I don stop that thing those people are just so greedy increasing money wey you never even get to pay nah my phone nah company wey I buy phone I dey collect loan from and they will never Increase the money even 5naira no go Increase."

