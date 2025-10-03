A Nigerian lady was overjoyed after her mother decided to set up a restaurant for her and showcased it on social media

Expressing her excitement online, she appealed to internet users to find their way to her restaurant and buy from her

Netizens celebrated with the lady and praised the restaurant owner's mother for opening one for her

A young lady has excitedly announced on TikTok that her mother has opened a restaurant for her.

In a TikTok post, she showcased the exterior and interior of the new restaurant named Oyindamola Alafin Tuwo, which is located in Ilorin.

"U fit just greet me make I dash you two plates of food with orisiirisii.

"Na me be the CEO," she wrote in Nigerian Pidgin as she enticed netizens to patronise her.

Netizens celebrated with the latest restaurant owner in town, with some commending her mother for setting it up for her.

In another post, she gave out the exact location of her restaurant and appealed to netizens to try her meals, which she tagged delicious.

Her announcement received support from netizens.

People celebrate latest restaurant owner

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

babyltemswearsinakure said:

"God Bless your parent they will stay long to eat the fruit of there labor you too will no die prematurely ijn l don’t know you but am genuinely happy for you."

AFFORDABLE PERFUME IN SAGAMU✅ said:

"Mums will go all and out for their children, may all mothers eat the fruit of their labor."

FELICIA PICKS 💕🤍 said:

"I passed here yesterday I will branch one day."

Abidemi Oyinkansola said:

"I'm super proud and happy for you stranger."

glorrry18 said:

"Congratulations stranger 🥰 you don’t know what God as done for you."

CLOTHING STORE IN ILORIN said:

"I think I saw you at Kvv tradefair, I bought pounded yam from you."

Oyin Damola Mi said:

"Congratulations am also planning to start my own road side food business."

Lucy's Dishes said:

"Congratulations dear,I'm starting mine next month,everything is ready and I love how big my shop is."

nana’s kitchen 👩‍🍳 said:

"Congratulations to us, cus my mum also did this for me."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had launched a restaurant business after moving to Canada.

Daughter opens restaurant, mum gives her cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother had given N20k and an anointing oil to her daughter, who opened a restaurant.

The lady, Sharon Ijuolachi Akpa, posted a photo of the bottle of anointing oil and cash on Facebook. She said her mother gave her the money with the instruction that she should add it to her restaurant business.

Sharon said she would be opening a new restaurant in Abakaliki, and her mother thought it necessary to support her in the little way she could. When contacted, Sharon told Legit.ng that her mother's N20k is already bringing good luck into her business.

