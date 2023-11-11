A Nigerian lady who is starting a new business said her mother supported her in an interesting way by giving her a bottle of anointing oil

Apart from the oil, the woman also gave her daughter the sum of N20k cash to add to her restaurant business

Sharon Ijuolachi Akpa is starting a restaurant in Abakaliki, and she was so happy when her mother gave her the cash gift

A Nigerian mother gave her daughter N20k to support her restaurant business, which is just starting.

The lady, Sharon Ijuolachi Akpa, posted a photo of the bottle of anointing oil and cash on Facebook.

Sharon is opening a restaurant, and her mother supported her with N20k.

Source: Facebook

She said her mother gave her the money with the instruction that she should add it to her restaurant business.

Sharon said she is opening a new restaurant in Abakaliki, and her mother thought it necessary to support her in the little way she could.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She wrote:

"My mom woke me up this morning to give me this money N20k and olive oil our family pastor gave her. She said it’s her own contribution to Tropicana restaurant, grills and lounge opening. It hasn’t been easy buying everything I need. Make una help me thank my mama abeg."

Netizens praise Sharon's mother

Onyido Anderson said:

"Good. Use the olive oil and fry better egg and chop. Then, invest the money. Dazzol."

Goodness Nkechi Ekea said:

"May God bless her much more and keep her alive to eat the fruit of her labour."

Amaechi John Ngwu reacted:

"God bless her more to reap from the fruit of her labour."

Grace Adaeze Edeh said:

"Aww. So thoughtful and sweet of her. God bless her. Well done dear."

Okonkwo Cynthia Ifeoma said:

"God bless her and keep blessing you more to always bless her with her heart desires."

Mother trains her son to become a pilot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an Ethiopian mother was overwhelmed with joy after seeing that her son had become a certified pilot.

The mother worked in Beirut, Lebanon, for 20 years, saving up her salary and using it to pay for her son's school fees.

The young man finally became a pilot, and he was the one who flew her mother home from Lebanon on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Source: Legit.ng