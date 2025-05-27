A young Nigerian man mourns the untimely death of his younger brother, sharing the pain on social media

He recalls his brother’s last words before passing away in his presence, revealing a heartbreaking message for their mother

The young expressed deep sorrow in a viral TikTok video, and netizens opened up on the final memories of their loved ones

A heartbroken young Nigerian man has mourned the untimely demise of his younger brother on social media

Remembering his late brother, the young man shared his last words before his death.

In a TikTok video by @bobby.top.boy, the young man expressed sadness on TikTok following the sudden death of his younger brother.

He stated that he could no longer feel pain from anything else after seeing his younger brother die in his presence.

The young man stated that his kid brother asked him to tell their mother something before he gave up the ghost.

He also added that it had been 2 years since his brother died, as he cried in the viral video.

The young man said:

“You think you can hurt me? My younger brother died in my presence, and his last words were…tell mummy to buy me bread when she come. This is making 2 years I lost my kid bro.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares younger brother’s last words

The man’s video caught people’s attention, and they also shared the last words of their late loved ones.

@pretty Pee said:

"My younger sister died a day before I went to camp and her last words to me were goodbye, goodbye goodbye three times."

@Merit Azanubi said:

"Mine...a mud house fell on my younger sister right in my presence she died.that is the day I can never forget in my life I miss her so much."

Ikuku said:

"Mine was my dad he was struggling to breath on d process I was called then standing there I could only blink with tears until he died, just hated myself hated my uncles I ran to begged for help during d sickness to no avail death made me a man at a tender age."

@Graden Apk said:

"I lost my little sister and before she died, she was staring at me smiling and she closed her eyes, that was the end."

@Eric Eliana said:

"After reading most of the comments. I'm totally speechless. GOD I have nothing to say but to thank you for protecting me and my family."

In a related story, a widow shared her husband’s last words and the sad question her little son asked her a few days after his father died.

Woman shares husband’s last promise to daughter

A Nigerian woman mourned her dear husband and shared his final promise to their little daughter.

She revealed that she had heard suddenly of his death, with no clear explanation of what truly happened.

Many who came across the viral video sympathised with the family and shared similar experiences.

