A Nigerian lady organised a five-generation family photoshoot, which got people talking on social media

Her great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, and daughter joined her for the photoshoot session

She caught people’s attention after sharing a video from the shoot, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

A Nigerian lady showed how she had a five-generation family photoshoot.

She involved her great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, and her little daughter.

Lady Features Great Grandmother and Grandmother in Five-Generation Family Photoshoot, People React

Source: TikTok

In a video by @daniellamum3, she showed how they were getting ready for the photoshoot session.

She said:

“I finally smashed one of my 2025 goal. I decided to do a 5generation photoshoot with My Great Grandmother, My Grandmother, My Mother, Myself and My Daughter. And it was so beautiful and overwhelming.”

In another video, she showed how her little daughter cried during the photoshoot session.

She said:

“Pictures still loading ooooo In-between see your favorite mouth o she just Dey spoil mouth. My Great Grandmother, My Grandmother, My Mother, Myself and My Daughter.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail four-generation family photo shoot

Oluwamograteful said:

"Wooow. Five beautiful generations, And the resemblance is amazing. so loving this. Bless your hearts."

Favour Ajifa said:

"So for your baby: mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, greater-grandmother, God is beautiful."

expensive Jessy7

This sha be my portion Jesus name Amen I will live long to see my 4th generation in Jesus name Amen

julyeth2911 said:

"I saw one person 4 times and the person Dey pretend say she don old for first slide 😂😂😂 na same person I see I no knw wetin u see."

BIG- NESSA said:

"where your own daughter? This is cheating o you for wait make you drop your own before taking the picture."

Iremide's fashion emporium

"I think I need to recreate this I still have the complete with my daughter oooo. Iremide's fashion emporium. I will when I gave birth I seriously love this and my first daughter is 3 so I will invite all of them to come for naming, thank you sis."

Shindai-Collections said:

"Chai, i have this plan to bring my grandma for this tyoe of photoshoot, guess who left when i was 7month. My mum."

@MakeupArtist in ibadan/Airport said:

"i claim this for my mum , myself , my daughter and her unborn daughter."

UGC Creator | Stories & Rants said:

"I wanted to recreate this yesterday... my madam no gree stay. e pain me o."

A beautiful Nigerian family has shown off four generations of gorgeous women on social media.

Photos of the four generation showed off three beautiful women and a little baby girl. The great-grandmother, grandmother, mother and the baby girl.

In the photos, the women and the baby girl were decked up in matching colourful Ankara prints that complemented their beauties.

Source: Legit.ng