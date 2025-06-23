A Nigerian man who married two beautiful women has happily celebrated one year since he tied the knot with them

In a trending post on Facebook, he posed with the two women and gave his gratitude to God for a blissful marital life

Massive reactions trailed his post as social media users stormed the comments section to congratulate him

A Nigerian man from Delta State is celebrating his first wedding anniversary with two wives.

Oyuvwe Vincent Odili Lucky tied the knot with Mary Odeaebra Lagos and Suzy Oghenekvwe Willie in a joint ceremony held on June 22, 2024, in Oghara.

Man posts cute photos as he marks 1st anniversary with his 2 wives.

Source: Facebook

Man marks anniversary with 2 wives

The anniversary post, which trended on Facebook, showed a photo of Oyuvwe with his two wives.

Oyuvwe expressed his gratitude to God for the blissful marital life and expressed his satisfaction over his union.

"Happy Anniversary to Us it can only be God," he happily said.

According to Oyuvwe, his decision to marry both women was due to their long-standing ability to live together in peace.

He explained that they had shared a home for nine years, living as one family unit.

"I married them because we’ve always lived as one for the past nine years. We live in the same house, use one kitchen, cook together, and eat together," he said.

Delta man and his two wives.

Source: Facebook

On June 22, 2025, he took to Facebook to commemorate the special occasion of their first anniversary.

Reactions as man marks anniversary with wives

Facebook users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Elohor Kosini said:

"Happy anniversary many more years of together with love and happiness."

Temple Ihuoma reacted:

"Polygamy bring peace unity and happiness. Happy anniversary."

Phumie Gatsheni added:

"What made this relationship work out so well? What did you have to do as a man was it the wives personalities or maybe their background that jus made things easier to click."

Ogezo Kelly said:

"Congratulations."

Prince Lawson reacted:

"Double Congratulations."

Deep Pocket said:

"Congratulations."

Hairbyemmy2 said:

"I can’t wait to be happily married to two men and getting them matching outfits."

Pwity shuga said:

"The comparing of the first wife and second wife is unnecessary. They both look pretty, he loved them the way they are and it won’t change anything what matters is that their both happy in their marriages."

Collen said:

"You won in life. The only concern is knowing that they are only in it for the money. That's why you're always giving them money, stop doing it for a year and see if they'll still hold you down."

Maanza1 said:

"You'd find that this guy didn't even marry for looks but rather Men always choose themselves unlike us making unrealistic demands. Your wives are beautiful."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng