A Nigerian man has finally walked down the aisle with his two female partners in a ceremony in Delta

When interviewed, the polygamous man opened up about why he took two wives on the same day

Pictures from the polygamous wedding have surfaced on social media and stirred mixed reactions

Vincent Odiri Lucky, a Nigerian man, has married two wives, Lagos Odesebra Mary and Willie Oghenekevwe Suzy, on the same day.

NigerDelta Insider released pictures from the wedding and the IV for the occasion on Facebook.

The newlywedded man said they lived together for nine years. Photo Credit: NigerDelta Insider

Source: Facebook

From the IV, Legit.ng learnt the traditional wedding was held on Saturday, June 22, at Okome Primary School, Oghara Junction, Delta State.

NigerDelta Insider spoke with Vincent, who revealed why he married the two women on the same day

"I married them because we've always lived as one for the past 9 years. We live in the same house use one kitchen, cook together and eat together.

"If you come to my compound you will think they're sisters because of the way they're living."

Reactions trail the polygamous wedding

Ikeka Redemption said:

"I love this union, so far as he is capable of taking care of the family ✅.

"May peace never cease in this wonderful family .

"God bless them all."

Becky's page said:

"So where did the marriage ceremony took place, at the groom's compound or one of the bride's compound? Just being curious ."

Okwuluora said:

"No room for cheating this man is a legend."

Stan c ,De Original said:

"I'm coming up with mine 5wives one day God please help me .... congratulations Bro."

Vivy Ada Nwoke Madu said:

"This is not marriage but situationship. You can't serve two masters equally.. It is always survival of the strongest jazz. The 2 women, una strong oo..."

Mc Ladies and Gentlemen said:

"Congratulations to them. Na only urhobo man and isoko man dey fit dey run am same day.."

Vickie Besco said:

"Nobody is typing God when?

"Congratulations to you sir.

"You are the emperor and the lion himself."

Chris Uroko said:

"In this life just have money and everything will be under your control, money stop nonsense congratulations to 3 of you."

Legit.ng reported that a 34-year-old farmer had revealed why he married two women on the same day.

Man marries two women same day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had married two women on the same day.

Babangida Sadiq Adamu, a youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), caused a massive buzz and frenzy on social media after marrying two different women on the same day.

Adamu married his beloved women, Malama Maimuna Mahmud and Malama Maryam Muhammad Na'ibi, in Abuja. The first wedding Fatiha was held at Kado Bmiko Juma'at Mosque, beside Kado Bmiko Primary School, 1st Avenue Gwarinpa

Source: Legit.ng