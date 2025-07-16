Before floodwaters took over his camper in Texas, a 61-year-old man, Jeff Ramsey, sent voicemails to his children, warning them about the impending danger

Heavy flooding overtook the Texas Hill Country on July 4, killing at least 134 people, with over 100 still missing

Jeff and his wife, Tanya, were among the victims of the flooding, but his goodbye messages to his kids proved timely, albeit leaving them heartbroken

Jeff Ramsey, a 61-year-old dad, is being hailed as a hero for his timely voicemails to his children, warning them about the flooding before he and his wife, 46-year-old Tanya Ramsey, were killed by it.

The flooding disaster started on America's Independence Day, destroying homes, with more than 134 people dead and over 100 missing in its wake.

Jeff Ramsey left goodbye voicemails for his kids before dying in the Texas flooding. Photo Credit: Brandon Bell, ABC News

Source: UGC

Jeff Ramsey's son heartbroken by his messages

Jeff Ramsey's son, Jake Ramsey, who spoke with ABC News Live, described the voicemail they received as the worst they could get on the morning of July 4. He said:

"My sister and I, we woke up to the worst voicemail you could possibly imagine getting on a 4th of July morning."

He added:

"It's just my dad telling us he loves us. ... He pretty much said, 'I think this is it.'"

Jake, whose 46-year-old stepmum Tanya Ramsey also died in the floods, further told ABC News Live that his dad loved the country but loved his family more than anything.

"He was just all about helping his community, helping veterans. And he just loved his country and loved us more than anything. And so I couldn't have asked for a better dad."

Jake noted that his father's voicemails gave his stepmother's brother and mother, who were staying in a cabin 100 yards away, enough time to escape. Jeff's puppy, Chloe, survived the flooding.

Jeff Ramsey left goodbye messages for his children before Texas flooding killed him. Photo Credit: ABC News

Source: UGC

Watch the video below:

People mourn Jeff and Tanya Ramsey

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Texas flooding victims below:

@TexasHeart said:

"My heart just sunk when I saw Chloe on his lap. 😢. She will be given so much ❤. May God bless all of y’all. 🙏From Houston."

@IMjustAGirlInTheWorld1983 said:

"The way that little dog rested her head on him😢❤she looks absolutely traumatized I hope she gets lots of extra loves and emotional support I hope she is allowed to sleep with them."

@adrianb2648 said:

"Boy, your dad must be incredibly proud of you. You’re brave, big-hearted, and truly likable. I’m so sorry you lost him in such a tragic way. May he and his partner rest in peace and watch over your whole family."

@connergentrytv said:

"I literally started crying when he hugged his dog and cuddled with him. The dog was so grateful to see him again so sweet."

@Rosebud369gg said:

"I love this broadcaster. She asks all the right questions and listens so well. Her heart is so big."

@Llyrdriel said:

"What a strong, beautiful man. God rest his soul and bless his children..and God bless ALL the people and animals lost, harmed and affected by the flood."

@karencronin9502 said:

"Beautiful Chloe; happy you got her back! So very sad for the loss of your father and step-mother; and for the tragedy of this flood and the toll on everyone."

@nicolenicolerson5200 said:

"I think his dad and stepmom would be so happy to know that their dog made it."

@leighb75 said:

"Praying for this family and all the families through this heartbreaking tragedy."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mother had shared how she and her son escaped the Texas flooding, which destroyed their home.

Man rescues 165 people at Camp Mystic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had saved the lives of 165 people at Camp Mystic amid the Texas flooding.

The flooding came after the Guadalupe River overflowed its banks and took over many areas in Central Texas. Scott Ruskan was drafted as one of the Coast Guard swimmers to fly to the area to help save lives.

He and his team flew to the flooded zone and landed at Camp Mystic, where children were camping. He was stationed at the camp to help coordinate the children, counsellors and get them to safety.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng