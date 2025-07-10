A Nigerian lady, Ilonwa Chisom Joy, is calling on the Anambra state government and the leadership of her village to come to her family's aid over a worrying building project

Chisom, an insurance broker, said they woke up to discover a man had begun building his house directly in front of her late father's property

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, the Anambra indigene gave a backstory to the development, which is giving them sleepless nights

An Anambra indigene, Ilonwa Chisom Joy, has appealed to the Charles Chukwuma Soludo-led government to help her family after seeing a man building directly in front of her late father's house.

Chisom took the matter to TikTok and posted a video of the ongoing building project by the unidentified man in their Ebenebe community in Awka North, Anambra.

Anambra lady faults kinsmen over building issue

Legit.ng contacted Chisom, an Abuja-based insurance broker, on the matter to ascertain what exactly had happened, and she disclosed that it all started after her father passed away in 2024.

She said her kinsmen approached them after her dad's death, seeking to create a road that would cut through her family's compound.

In the interest of peace, she said her family obliged, only to wake up and see someone building directly in front of her late father's house.

"That is my father's house. My dad built that house before he passed away. After his death, the kinsmen came sometime last year and requested that we create a road right in our very own compound, which warranted them to demolish a side of our fence.

"We did that because we didn’t want any trouble. Fast forward to this very moment, someone came and started building his own house right in front of our gate."

When asked if her family reported the sudden construction work going on in front of their gate to the kinsmen, she told Legit.ng that the kinsmen appeared to be aware but are feigning ignorance.

"They (kinsmen) are all acting surprised, as if they'd not seen it. They said they would hold a meeting and get back to us."

She added:

"This is happening in Anambra State, Ebenebe, Awka North, to be precise."

She lamented that the man's building has made it difficult for them to access the house and is causing her mum serious worry.

Chisom's outcry on TikTok stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Chsiom's outcry on TikTok below:

laurafrancisca50 said:

"How can someone do this, people re so wicked fr!"

Gloria ❤️💕 said:

"The fence will go down immediately."

TERRY ACE 🔥 said:

"Them keep small space for you."

QUZEEM said:

"Maybe ur land don't reach the place then am sure the person we have cu.m to inform you guys about this before taken this action."

Kelz said:

"You just have to buy the if it happens to be their or u change ur entrance."

Chukwunonso said:

"There are authorities that can handle this case properly, if the community land committee can't solve it, go to town planners, if you yourself is not at fault. if you don't want wahala buy the road from them."

@Veravee said:

"It happens, that’s exactly what they did to my dad now we’re no longer making use of our front door which is the palour side."

blisschrist2 said:

"Village people who no go no go understand u can never please those people no matter how good an kind u try to be Rule number 1 never look face."

