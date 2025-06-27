A young lady stirred reactions on TikTok after she posted images showing herself and her father

The lady said the age gap between her and her father is much, but people think she was joking about it

When she mentioned her father's age and her age, people were busy trying to calculate the age gap

A young lady is getting a lot of attention on TikTok after she posted her photos and those of her father.

According to the lady, there is a large age gap between her and her father, but each time she says it, people often downplay it.

Keji said she is 18 while her father is 93 years old. Photo credit: TikTok/@__besstkeji.

In a post, @__besstkeji shared a picture of her as a child, with her father holding her tenderly.

Another photo shows her when she is 18 years old, standing tall beside her father.

Keji revealed that her father is now 93 years old, and she is 18, which means he gave birth to her when he was 75.

"I said the age gap between I and my dad isn't a joke."

In the comment section of the post, some people wanted to know how old her mother is but she did not answer the question.

Keji indicated that her father had her when he was 75. Photo credit: TikTok/@__besstkeji.

Reactions trail lady's post about father's age

@Maryam said:

"Even at 75 grandpa was still active."

@Kessy Of Europe said:

"How old is your mom?"

@I’m just a girl said:

"I’m 19 and my dad was 110 before he died. I lost him last month."

@Maqsudhah said:

"You'd be like the same age with some of your nieces and nephews."

@bhadmus_ said:

"You people are you asking the right questions. How old is your mum?"

@World news said:

"My grandfather had my uncle when he was 90 years old, I’m like 10 years older than my uncle hahaha."

@MUBA said:

"With the way this baba still stand, if he catch babe e no go funny at all!"

@Chiamaka said:

"And now how old was your mother when all of this occurred?"

@Princeling STYLES asked:

"How is this even possible. If I may ask, are you the first child or the last?"

@AdediwuraolaAduke said:

"It's possible my dad was 90years when he had me I'm the lastborn, we are 14children and most of the kids our 1st to 5th born had senior me,2 of our 1st born great grand children senior me."

@LUXERIT

"My mum has a niece whose daughter is the same age as her."

@SheedahFashionHub said:

"I have a brother of 6years old and my dad is 70+. That's why they say women's biological time can't be compared to that of a man."

