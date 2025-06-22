Agabison Dorcas, a postgraduate student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, commonly called UNN, has been kidnapped while jogging inside the school

A friend of the kidnapped student raised the alarm on X (formerly Twitter), adding that the kidnappers are demanding a N10 million ransom

He said the school's security had been notified about the kidnapping incident, and accused them of acting unconcerned about it

A postgraduate mass communication student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Agabison Dorcas, has reportedly been kidnapped while she was having a morning walk on campus.

A man who claims to be Dorcas' friend raised the alarm on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, June 21.

Agabison Dorcas was reportedly kidnapped while jogging inside UNN. Photo Credit: @theoriaku

Source: Twitter

Dorcas' friend, @theoriaku, posted pictures of her along with her official school fee receipt.

He accused the school's security of acting nonchalant despite having been informed of the incident. @theoriaku added that the kidnappers are demanding a N10 million ransom.

His tweet read:

"A friend of mine and a postgraduate student (Ph.D.) of UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA NSUKKA (UNN) is currently missing. She was kidnapped this morning during a morning walk/jogging inside the school. The school authorities are doing nothing about it.

"We have involved the school security who are acting unconcerned about the entire case. The kidnappers are asking for a ransom of 10 million naira.

"Her details are attached in the pictures above.

"Any information will be appreciated 🙏."

Dorcas has gone missing and is believed to have been kidnapped. Photo Credit: @theoriaku

Source: Twitter

He tagged influencers and the Nigerian police handle to draw their attention to the kidnapping incident.

See the kidnapped victim's friend's tweet below:

Reactions trail reported kidnapping of UNN student

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the kidnapping alarm raised below:

@Uyanwunechuks said:

"Hia, inside the school premises?"

@Adedoyintobi25 said:

"Omo, nowhere is safe again💔."

@Chipixe said:

"UNN don spoil reach like this?"

@Buumakari said:

"We pray for her quick release in Jesus name."

@KamcyGodwin said:

"Lol the unn I know...they will not do anything about it...life goes on.

"I say this everyday but ppl no dey believe me na only God and me know wetin I see for that sch."

@ArinzeAdabanya said:

"Ahhh inside the school premises that used to be a haven."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that JAMB had broken its silence on reports of 15 candidates alleged kidnap in Imo State.

Student, 16, fakes kidnap and demands ransom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the police had reacted after a 16-year-old student had faked his kidnapping and demanded a N2 million ransom.

The Ebonyi police spokesperson, Joshua Ukandu, said the teenager was due to return to school for the third term on Saturday. He said the girl claimed she often dreams of being kidnapped, and her mother regularly prays against it.

The secondary school student claimed she had gone to buy second-hand clothes, known locally as ‘Okirika’, when someone tapped her from behind and she lost consciousness. According to the student, she woke up the next day at Ishieke Junction in Ebonyi Local Government Area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng