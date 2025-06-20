A Nigerian youth has decried how the nation's currency has lost value by displaying an old receipt belonging to his father

The receipt showed how much his father spent on purchasing a television set, a DVD player, a generator set, and other items in 2010

The 2010 receipt made many people look back on the good old days, as many lamented the present state of Nigeria's economy

A young man, @yung_john8, has triggered emotional reactions on TikTok after posting his father's 2010 receipt for the purchase of home appliances.

Displaying the receipt, the Nigerian youth cried out that Nigeria is gone.

"Jesus Christ everything my dad buy is 52,700 Omo this country is gone," he captioned the Tiktok post.

At the time, the receipt showed that his father bought a 14-inch Golden Eye television at N12k, a Century stabiliser 2000va at N5,600, a DVD player DV382 at N4,000, a Yang Chun generator YC-950G at N11k, amongst other items.

People expressed sadness about the poor value of the naira at present.

Mixed reactions trail old receipt

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the old receipt below:

me self no know said:

"My dad salary is 30k year 2006-2007 u go think say my papa na young Alahji he buy motocycle for himself father and jnr brother then, things don really spoil pass the wey we dey imagine if you no do fraud omo u get mind I respect that."

ade. said:

"How’s the country gone? Compare the level of technology of appliances at that time to this present time. If you bought land for 52k that time and will you."

Akorede❤️‍🔥 said:

"And that time we still Dey complain say country hard 😂 not knowing that we are going to hardpromax."

OLUWATOBILOBA said:

"My dad did something similar in the 80s baba no spend reach ₦200. The thing just tire person."

Berry_kesh👧 said:

"When my dad bought his land then about 4land he said it was 2,500 and he price am 2,000 and he paid now my dad sell 1 of his land with out no house on it ooo 2.5m."

𝑹𝑨𝑺𝑯𝑲𝑰𝑫🏄🏾‍♂️ said:

"Yall don't really get 😹, Nigerians at that time were still complaining of the economy. If the economy keeps going bad then in the future our kids would also say things were cheap too at our own time. Nigeria was never better, at least not for everyone."

RECHARGEABLE FAN IN IBADAN said:

"As at 2010 .....52700 is around $350... Now $350 will still buy this things ....dollar remain the same na our currency dey depreciate."

Joseh said:

"I saw a receipt of my grandma first car I saw 17,500 naira 😁 i shouted Jesus, like new Toyota starlet."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had displayed an old receipt of Rivers State University's school fees years ago.

Receipt cost of renting hall in 2011

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had posted an old receipt, which showed the cost of renting a hall in 2011.

The man said he had found the receipt in one of the books he bought in 2011, which he has not touched for over a decade.

He stated that they paid N6k to use the hall that could take 150 people, adding that they had to contribute to raise the money. He wondered how children of this age would understand that a hall cost N6k in 2011.

