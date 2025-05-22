A Nigerian man has advised young people who are intending to go into marriage not to marry because of love

A Nigerian man is of the opinion that marriage should not be based on love.

According to the man who spoke in a TikTok video, love is not enough if one wants to have a successful marriage.

In his video, Eleanya Ucheya said no one should get married because of love.

She also admonished young people against getting married out of pity for their partner.

Ucheya noted that marriage is like an investment and that many things should be considered.

His words:

"Don't marry anybody based on love. No! Marriage should go beyond love. Do you understand? Becaude marriage is an investment. It's a contract. It's a contractual agreement. But it must be mutual. Don't marry based on pity. If possible, let both of you contribute money for the marriage, so that if you are leaving, you know the consequences. You know that if you leave, you will lose one or two. No big marry because 'you are too beautiful', no! It is only movies we see all those things. They married based on what they will benefit. 'Who is your father?' 'Where is your family?' They want to know your background. Marry for reality. That one you want to marry based on love is a feeling. Just out of emotions. It's like somebody that is drunk. He can wake up in the morning with a hangover and ask what happened?"

Reactions as man advises young people about marriage

@Theophilus Ayuba said:

"Strongly agreed. In the olden days our parents did not marry out of love, yet they experienced the best marriage."

@Sasha said:

"Love will always be the best,y’all wanna change Gods standards."

@Jay said:

"Wrong adviser. You all should also remember that fools & people their marriage failed grow old too. How can you even invest in someone you don’t love?"

@Choco Milo said:

"I love this video, marriage is an investment, so allow people to marry who they want to invest with regardless of age, race and religion."

@stannason said:

"I swear nothing but the truth my first marriage thought me a lesson.. how I wish tiktok was existing when I got married, is just sad my kids are experiencing broken home."

