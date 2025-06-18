On June 12, 2025, an Air India plane departing Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, crashed shortly after takeoff, heading for London’s Gatwick Airport

Kinal Mistry, a 24-year-old woman who had travelled to India to visit her parents, tragically died in the crash. Before boarding, she took a selfie with her parents, which became their final memory of her

Kinal’s father, Suraj Mistry, shared the last promise his daughter made to him before she boarded the plane

Her father, Suraj Mistry, also shared the last conversation he had with his only daughter, Kinal, when he dropped her off at the airport before she boarded the plane.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by The Guardian, Suraj shared the promise his daughter made to him before she boarded the flight.

Man shares last promise daughter made before her death

Suraj said he made his daughter promise that she’d visit them again soon, as they took a selfie at the airport where he dropped her off.

She happily responded:

“Yes, Daddy, very soon.”

The selfie she took with her parents at the airport became their last memory of her before the deadly accident.

Suraj said his only daughter had just got married and moved to London, where she set up a food business and also worked as a choreographer.

He said:

“What can I say about Kinal? She was a wonder. She lit up every room with her smile, and she could strike up a friendship with anyone. She was beautiful, inside and out. That’s just who she was.

“In just one day, our whole world has fallen apart. I don’t know if it makes me foolish, but I’m still hoping. Hoping for a miracle. Please, just one miracle.”

There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian on the flight. The mother of a one-year-old child had been identified as the only Canadian who died in the plane crash.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the victims of the tragic plane crash.

15-year-old boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a 15-year-old boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

