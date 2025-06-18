A businessman, Badruddin Halani, shared photos on Facebook on June 12, 2025, just minutes before the crash of an Air India flight

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, heading to London’s Gatwick Airport

Halani, travelling with his wife Yasmin and sister-in-law Malek, posted photos inside the plane to announce his tour to the UK and USA, marking his last post before the tragic event

A businessman, Badruddin Halani, who was travelling with his wife and sister-in-law, took photos inside the Air India plane just before takeoff.

He shared the photos on his Facebook page 22 minutes before the fatal crash occurred on June 12, 2025.

A businessman, Badruddin Halani, shared photos on Facebook on June 12, 2025, just minutes before the crash of an Air India flight. Photo: NDTV, Sam Pathaky via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India.

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

Halani had shared photos he took inside the flight on his Facebook page to announce his flight to the UK for a tour, NDTV reported.

Family mourns man who took selfies before crash

According to the report, Halani was travelling to the UK with his wife, Yasmin and sister-in-law Malek, to visit his grandchildren.

His last Facebook post was shared on 1:17 pm on Thursday, June 12, and it was captioned:

“Thanksgiving to friends and family and relatives. Me and my wife going today for UK and USA on tour. Thanks to all.”

The photos showed him and his wife inside the ill-fated flight, as other passengers were seen behind them.

A man took pictures with his wife inside the Air India plane and posted them on Facebook shortly before the crash. Photo: NDTV, Sam Pathaky via Getty Images

Source: UGC

It was said that after the post, he called his brother from the plane at 1:27 pm, shortly before the plane took off and crashed into a building and burst into flames by 1: 39 pm.

He had also planned to go to the US to raise funds for his dream project, his brother, Rajubhai Halani, revealed.

Rajubhai said:

“He (Badruddin) was dedicated to social service. The Sainik School in Silvasa was his dream project. He was also an emotional grandfather who wanted to spend time with his grandchildren in London.”

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

15-year-old boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a 15-year-old boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng