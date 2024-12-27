A Nigerian lady said she had gone to the cinema to see Funke Akindele's movie, 'Everybody Loves Jennifa'

She said she witnessed a proposal as a young man proposed marriage to his girlfriend at the cinema

She captured the moment in a heartwarming video, which she posted on TikTok, where it is getting comments

A Nigerian lady who went to see Funke Akindele's movie shared what she witnessed.

The lady said she had gone to the cinema to see 'Everybody Loves Jennifa', a new movie by the popular filmmaker.

The lady witnessed a proposal after going to watch Funke Akindele's movie. Photo credit: TikTok/@kwinfortune and Instagram/@funkejenifaakindele.

According to Kwin Fortune, she witnessed a marriage proposal at the cinema.

In the video she posted on TikTok, a young man proposed marriage to his lover right inside the cinema.

He could be seen kneeling to pop the question in the full glare of everyone present at the cinema.

The lady also extended her hand to accept the engagement ring, signifying she said yes to the proposal.

Kwin said in the video:

"You went to watch 'Everybody Loves Jennifer' and you witnessed the most beautiful proposal."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares what she witnessed at the cinema

Obiefuna Victor said:

"Thanks for capturing the moment for us."

@mcoxviolet said:

"Not you showing off your ring."

@girllikediamond__ said:

"So I carry my money go cinema, dem go still oppress me join…I’m happy for everybody, congratulations to them."

@Deeyblaq said:

"Even single ppl can't breathe in a cinema."

@The creator’s creation said:

"Na wa o ,e no get where single people go breath."

@__dmma__ said:

"Nowhere is safe as it is."

@annnnnny said:

"No hidden place for singles this year, even in the cinema. Congratulations to them. We go again next year."

Funke Akindele celebrates a successful year

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that actress Funke Akindele organised a praise event to celebrate the success of her latest movie.

The event was organised to appreciate God for a successful year and she called on her colleagues to join her.

A video trending online shows that many celebrities turned up for the event.

