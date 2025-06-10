A woman in her 40s has sent a message to older women about the kind of men they should go for

She advised that women in their 40s should date younger men and gave some interesting reasons

While some people disagreed with her opinion, other internet users could not agree more with her

A woman who is over 40, known as @keke_gitau on TikTok, has urged women in their 40s to date younger men.

The woman stated this while reacting to questions about why she doesn't date people of her own age.

Why older women should date younger men

According to @keke_gitau, women deserve fun, energy, and to be reminded that they are still young, and only younger men offer these. She wrote:

"Dear 40-something women,

"Date younger men. Just trust me. 😏🔥💅🏾✨ You deserve fun, energy and a reminder that you’re still that girl."

Mixed reactions trailed the woman's recommendation to older women. While some social media users agreed with her opinion, some disagreed.

Some men who saw reasons with the woman said they also prefer dating older women. Her post went viral on TikTok, with over 78k views.

Woman's message to women elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the older woman's post below:

Afrikan_san back up said:

"Dating younger individuals who lack autonomy in the relationship and are easily influenced,manipulated and controlled."

KagaSupreme 🇺🇦 🇬🇧🇻🇳 said:

"Oh now i understand why I keep finding myself around older ladies."

Jay Rodriguez said:

"Older women are quite understanding and easy to love period."

kingjothan said:

"Hopefully I get to meet someone who just wants to have fun. y'all are so beautiful."

wuod Asego canada said:

"Jaber, tell where can I drop my application and CV, am dying to exchange some words with you."

KGL said:

"Cause they r not available 🤣🤣 they're married, so what do you do. date younger guys."

Am still Kay said:

"Then you must play the role of a husband/BF by providing 4 him. He will let you down when u are around 50+. It's better being with a Stylish Older guy."

Ji Marley said:

"Yes, I'm in support of what you just said."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who said she won't date anyone younger had married a 23-year-old man.

Lady dating younger man speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady dating a younger man had opened up about her relationship.

The lady, who is two years older than her man, said he is quiet and a prayer warrior, while she is outgoing and social. She disclosed that they had met in October 2022 and have the same birth month, which is September. She further spoke about their individual attributes.

"Despite our culture differences, and despite thousands of miles we are apart. He is my peace and my strength even from thousands of miles apart. We will break the distance soon,'' she wrote.

Source: Legit.ng