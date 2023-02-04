A woman later married a man two years younger than her after she said that she would not marry any younger person

Fives years into their married with kids, a video she shared showed that everything has been going on well for her so far

Many ladies thronged her comment section to share how their partners are also way younger than they are

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A lady, @chenayxo26, who said that she never date anybody when she was just 25 years old later changed her mind and married someone even younger.

A video she shared revealed that when she married, it was to a 23-year-old man and they have since had a beautiful family together.

Many women said that their husbands were also very younger than them. Photo source: @chenayxo26

Source: TikTok

Lady & her young husband

She added that five years into her marriage, she is happy she never let the age difference between her and husband stop her.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

When the lady said that age does not equal maturity, many people in her comment section agreed with her.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has over 100 comments with more than 30,000 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

Sarah Bee said:

"Man, I said the same thing. God humbled me real quick, lol."

Kimberly Osei1132 said:

"And they even treat you right than those men older than you."

swechchha bhattarai said:

"Me realizing mine is 4 years younger."

Hannah Brinson810 said:

"My husband is younger than me too."

MrsLets4 said:

"I said that my whole life and oooh boy God humbled my husband is 5 years younger than me..been married for 4 years now and pregnant with 3rd child."

Frekuma said:

"I don’t mind the age at all. Provided he is matured mentally and we are in love."

Soldier married man younger than her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful female soldier, @allthingsgifty, has narrated how a man she was dating broke her heart. Shortly after then, she was deployed on a mission to the Middle East.

While nursing her emotional pain, she got close to her colleague and they both soon fell in love. She later realised that he was eight years younger than her.

According to her, she had earlier promised herself to only date men older than her. Done on her mission, she came back home to America and they started missing each other. The man soon joined her in the US.

Source: Legit.ng