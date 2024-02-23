A 28-year-old lady living in the United Kingdom has said she wants to get into a serious relationship

The single lady's blood group, genotype, occupation, location and the age range she wants were revealed by her sister

Some internet users wondered why she could not find a man overseas, while others showed interest in dating her

A lady has taken to X to help her sibling look for a life partner.

Bukola said she is looking for a serious man for her 28-year-old sister in the United Kingdom and shared some things about her single sister.

Bukola revealed her sister is a medical doctor with 'A+' as her blood group and 'AA' as her genotype.

She added that her sister wants a man between the ages of 28 and 33 who is good-looking, funny, emotionally mature, God-fearing, a great communicator and loves to travel. Bukola wrote:

"I am looking for a serious guy for my sister in the UK.

"She's 28 years old.

"Occupation- Doctor.

"Blood group - A +.

"Genotype -AA.

"Location-England.

"Religion - Christianity.

"Age range = roughly 28-33years.

"Interests- A man who is quite handsome/ attractive, funny, good looking, God-fearing, loves travelling, good sense of humor, great communicator and emotionally mature."

See Bukola's tweet below:

Netizens divided over the single lady's request

@EhieduEhiedu1 said:

"Your sister get good character?

"You self dy find man for person, you good ?"

@bext_frank said:

"This is shocking. Probably lacks the quality to attract men herself hence why she is being auctioned like a scrap car. Mtchw."

@Bro_kay01 said:

"U know say one of the problems we get for this country, Nigerian women dey easily fall for audio guys."

@ugwox1 said:

"I'm shaa interested and I meet most of her requirements but I dy Naija."

@achbishop said:

"I have got neighbor who is in Wales.

"He is 35, AA and B+."

@Nwekeprince101 said:

"This can't be the life I dream of.

"I have to find a partner through SM."

@fAultSanAndreas said:

"Even with all the naija born NHS chiefs wey dey UK? Nawa o."

@thelagosguyy said:

"I fit everything listed here but marriage is a no for me. I just want kids. & I'm in Manchester."

Single lady advertises herself online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single lady had taken her search for love to social media.

@Aunty_Akanke said they were going straight to the altar and would probably relocate as soon she found someone.

She urged anyone interested in her marriage offer to DM her. She shared her pictures along with the tweet. The young lady, into perfume business, appealed to people to share her tweet as her missing rib may be on their timeline.

