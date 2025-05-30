An ailing Nigerian lady who moved back to the country disclosed online that sickness brought her back

According to the lady, she had almost given out all her properties as she didn't think she would be back in Nigeria so soon

The content creator made a video from her hospital bed, which elicited emotional reactions on social media

A lady has lamented returning to Nigeria sick after she had relocated overseas.

The lady, a content creator, shared a video taken on her hospital bed and was seen wiping tears from her eyes.

A lady returns to Nigeria sick and says she had almost giving out all her properties. Photo Credit: @streetqueenokenwa

Abroad returnee's regret

Words overlaid on the lady's video detailed her pitiable situation and her regret. According to the lady, she would have to start her life afresh whenever she is discharged from the hospital.

She said she almost gave out all her properties before she left Nigeria, as she had thought she would not return anytime soon. Her post read:

"When I remember how I am gonna start life afresh from scratch, bcoz I almost gave out all my properties b4 I left Nigeria bcoz I never wish to be back so soon...Obi amapu m. Sickness brought me back home.

"Where do I start when I leave the hospital?"

The nature of the ailment she is down with was not disclosed in the video.

A lady says sickness brought her back to Nigeria. Photo Credit: @streetqueenokenwa

People pray for ailing abroad returnee

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

odinanwa said:

"Don't worry God knows everything about you ,. Stop crying 😭 Thank God for your life You will recover everything you lost and your health also IJN Amen."

afunwa_xchange_isikote_j🇲🇾 said:

"Nne m take it easy on yourself ooo I was once a victim too it can happen to anyone but we give all glory to God at least for the gift of life."

Legit Queen 👑👑 said:

"You should be grateful tp God for keeping you alive and disappointing your foes. the God that kept you alive will make way for you. appreciate God."

ON GoD said:

"Don't worry momi God is with you. anything that happened happens for a reason, just thank God for keeping you alive today because hope still dey."

Chijioke Iwuchukwu said:

"You should be thankful, that you're not dead. That God that saved your life see you through. The joy of the lord is your strength."

GO-BAC said:

"Hospital no dey abroad, inukwa sickness carry me from medically advance country come to zoo."

Lord Mayor said:

"Some people pray to God to take everything and give them their health back and you are there worrying how to recover what you have spent. God that gave you life will give you what to eat."

Lady returns to Nigeria to undergo surgery

