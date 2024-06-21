A Nigerian lady shared a video of the day she took her mother to spend some time with her in Canada

The lady said her mother was mocked as people said she would never give birth to a child who would take her abroad

She happily bragged that she had shamed the mockers and broken their statement by taking her mother to Canada

A Nigerian woman is now in Canada, spending time with her daughter, who took her to the North American country.

The woman was seen in a video showing when she landed at the airport in Canada with her luggage being pushed in a cart.

In the video shared by @mrs_jayyy, it was revealed that people initially mocked the woman, telling her no one in her family would ever be able to take her abroad.

However, her daughter said she has broken the statement of mockery made by people by ensuring that her mother set foot abroad.

The woman was seen walking around the streets in Canada and she was shivering because of the cold that she encountered.

Reactions as lady takes her mother abroad

@Precious goodness said:

"My mother will travel to abroad to any country’s she wants and I will be the one taking her anywhere she wants in Jesus name Amen."

@Gifted Dio said:

"I wish to do this for my mum some day."

@user9245350648023 commented:

"I will change the story of my family."

@Chibusomma Goodness said:

"Congratulations mom, this will be my mom soon, Insha Allah."

@Angelbaby reacted:

"God I claim this blessing with faith. Please, God I want to change the narrative for those mocking my family."

@kelechijoyonuoha remarked:

"My children will change my story too amen."

