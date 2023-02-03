A couple has celebrated getting back together as husband and wife, five years after they had a divorce

Saby Shantelle described the divorce as the best thing that could happen to them as he helped them to heal

The lady shared some of the lessons they learnt while they were divorcees as she appreciated God for making it possible

Five years after they called it quits on their union, a couple has tied the knot and celebrated their love story on social media.

The man's wife, Saby Shantelle, broke the news on TikTok with a cute video capturing various tines they shared.

They got married after being divorced for five years. Photo Credit: TikTok/@sabyshantelle

While keeping mum on the reason for their divorce, Saby said that it was the best thing that happened to them.

According to her, the divorce helped them heal, made them mature. She added that they learnt to also love each other properly while being separated.

She said the most important gain recorded by virtue of the divorce was their finding God. She wrote:

"We divorced each other in 2017 and remarried in 2022. The divorce was the best thing that could have happened to us. We did a lot of healing during that time and most importantly we found GOD. I never thought reconciliation could have happened for us but it did. We give GOS all the glory because he did that."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Mrslemus19855 said:

"That’s beautiful me and my husband have had our ups and downs but 24 years together we have 2 kids.. I wouldn’t change it for the world.. stay blessed."

9999co2 said:

"I pray for her salvation every night even though we're no longer together ...God knows where my heart is at but I trust the Lord with my life."

Yusavia Jessica Bebo said:

"For some odd reason I think this is going to happen with me and my ex-husband bc we are truly the best of friends now!!"

Ms said:

"I wish my situation would have worked out like this blessings to you guys for finding your way back to each other."

John Bachandouris said:

"Wife of 22 years left with the kids 17&22 31 weeks ago. Only see them at church. Praying for restoration and healing in all our hearts."

Kellee Stewart said:

"Amen! If my parents didn’t get back together I wouldn’t have been born!! Congratulations on the NEW HEALED LOVE."

Nigerian man reconciles with wife months after divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young divorcee had reconciled with his wife.

The man identified as @apitoluxury on TikTok had divorced his wife months ago, citing irreconcilable differences.

The Mbaise native from Imo state had lamented that it is better to be single than married to his wife, as he described his wedding day as the saddest day of his life.

"It is better to be single than to be with someone like her. So that is why I came out to let everyone know we are no longer together. I thought my wedding day is going to be the happiest day of my life. It turned out to be the saddest day of my life", he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng