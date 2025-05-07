A Nigerian man has shared the voice note that his mother sent to him after seeing his new physique that didn't appeal to her

According to the young man, he had been engaging in intensive workout at the gym for the past four months and the result was clear

However, his mother was not pleased with how he currently looked, and she expressed her frustration over the situation

A Nigerian man's efforts to get fit took an unexpected turn when his mother expressed her disapproval of his new physique.

After four months of intensive gym sessions, the young man had transformed his body, but his mother's reaction was far from what he had hoped for.

Hilarious voice note Nigerian mum sent to son who started going to gym. Photo credit: @successful_denny/TikTok.

Mum tackles son over intensive workout

The man, identified on TikTok as @successful_denny, posted his mother's voice note, which revealed her frustration.

In the audio, his mother lamented the changes in her son's body, expressing her disappointment and sadness.

Her words were filled with concern and fear as she questioned his decision to restructure his body at the gym.

She made it clear that her son's new physique did not bring her happiness and urged him to stop whatever he was doing.

In her words:

"Hello Nathaniel. Why are you now like this na? You no make me happy at all. When you were here, your body was not like wood. Your body did not divide like this. Why did you join that gym? No be everything them dey join. Abeg. I just dey cry. You no good for my eyes."

Man posts voice note his mum sent to him after seeing his new gym body. Photo credit: @successful_denny/TikTok.

Sharing the voice note online, the young man appealed to his mother to stop crying over the situation.

He said:

"POV: My Nigerian mum saw me after 4 months of working out. Mummy don't cry."

Reactions as mum tackles son over workout

While some TikTok users praised the young man for his dedication to fitness, others understood his mother's fear.

@unick_creations said:

"Mummy want may you be like Nathaniel bassey."

@CHP Evelyn said:

"Can you show us your before before you divide divide divide."

@Yeshua said:

"Once they can’t control your actions, them go use emotional manipulation. Mothers are so cute."

@benny_fcb1 wrote:

"Mummy dropped some bars there “I just Dey cry, you no good for my eye."

@Bella oficial said:

"Finally, someone that doesn’t like 6 packs, I thought I was tripping."

@Dbakester said:

"Worst part be say she fit don carry am as prayer point to God o."

@Chidozie Duru said:

"I recall the first time I made my hair. My mum started adding it to morning devotion for God to tell me to cut the hair."

@ADECPERFUMES/FESTAC said:

"Nathaniel why you divide divide divide? All these things no matter for heaven."

@Everything_sumptuous reacted:

"This thing wey u do mummy so e good? Why u join the group?"

@gentle_intovert said:

"My mom said the same to my lil bro. She said no woman would want a man like him that he should try to be like our dad."

@finide said:

"6 pack wey women dey die for na him she say ur body he like divide divide."

@CALLMESAGE said:

"I remember one time my uncle took off his shirt,nd my mom asked him if he was sure he’s eating fine. Shame catch me that day."

@AISOSA said:

"Nathaniel Abeg make mummy proud naw. Nor allow her cry again go deu chop fufu for night."

@Faithia F said:

"This is literally my mom, I dare not to slim down, else she will think I have been starving or suffering. Mothers are our all."

@ERHAUYI FAVOUR said:

"I take God beg you brother Nathaniel nor Dey make mummy Dey cry."

@favorite said:

"Pls go back to what u were before pls make mama happy and make u for good for her eye."

@beautybyannie4 reacted:

"Nathaniel abeg mummy say ur body Be like divide divide divide na that part off me."

@SHARON’S BEAUTY EMPIRE said:

"Nathaniel Abeg comot for that group ooooo Abeg. No Dey make our Africa mothers cry again ooo Abeg."

@Kelvin Peter reacted:

"One woman saw my abs like last 3 years or so, and she legit asked me if I was sick or having a condition, say y my stomach day like that—- laugh no even allow me."

@Jenny Ken641 added:

"This is my mum to my baby brother now. Word for word sotay she dey beg me to talk to my brother to stop going to that group."

