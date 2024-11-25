A Nigerian lady said she lost her job after she requested that her employer should promote her to another position

She said after she made the request, which seemed harmless, she got laid off from her job, returning her to the labour market

She noted that she was sacked over a Zoom call, but she has been able to make something better out of her life after the loss

A company sacked a lady who dared to ask to be promoted to another position at the firm.

After overcoming the loss, the lady came out to share the story, which led her to find something else to do with her life.

Esther Ekoko said she got fired over a Zoom call by the company shortly after she demanded a promotion.

Esther said the sad incident happened two years ago, but she did not mention the name of the company that fired her.

Her words:

"Two years ago, I asked for a promotion at work. Instead, I got laid off - over a Zoom call. It was a gut punch."

However, Esther picked herself up despite the setback and decided to make something meaningful out of her life.

She said:

"I decided it wasn't going to happen to me again. So, I invested 8 weeks into building my personal brand "aggressively".

See reaction to her post below:

Azambek Bakiev

"Exactly! With a strong step, starting a new step is not always an easy way. Be ready to open the door when Opportunity knocks. However, the problem does not need to knock; the Problem always has his own key and will enter without knocking."

Luckson Odiase said:

"Never you settle for Less. I've got a story to share. But waiting to finalise the deal."

Stephen Olorunyomi said:

"This is such a refreshing story. What stands out most is how intentional you were, treating personal branding like a business."

Man rejects lecturing job

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man said he rejected a lecturing job offered to him recently due to the monthly salary.

The man, Israel Obinna Ugwu, said the salary was pegged at N97,000, an amount he suggested was small.

The man said he calculated the amount he would be spending on transportation monthly, and it was N70,000.

