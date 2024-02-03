A Nigerian lad has gone public with his relationship with a lady who is more than 15 years older than him

The excited youth could be seen spraying her money happily while she received the money with joy

The lovebirds' video has gone viral on social media and sparked conversations about older women dating young guys

A young boy has proudly shown off his older girlfriend on social media.

In a trending TikTok video, 21-year-old @chinomnazu gushed over his 37-year-old girlfriend.

He said their love knows no bounds. Photo Credit: @chinomnazu

Source: TikTok

He sprayed money on her body while the seated lady received the money happily. She was all smiles and looked at him admirably.

The couple didn't mind that a lady beside them was recording the whole thing. The young lad even kissed his woman.

Wording on the video read:

"Love knows no bounds."

Watch the video below:

People speak about dating younger men

Dafna said:

"Omor younger boys are bae currently dating a 19-year-old and I’m 22 he has treated me better than any body I have met and I love him ehh."

johnsonabosede778 said:

"I want a younger boy too....help me tell ur rich friend."

Beautiful Tonia said:

"Younger men are the sweetest...older men and billing 5&6... baby borrow me first and they never pay back younger men will never ask you for anything."

Kemi abiodun said:

"I appreciate younger guys maybe cause of the way they take life so so simple and easy but also they can be difficult no be small."

Oyeeza said:

"Honestly, if I was a man I’d definitely date an older woman aswear."

user Dr Dre said:

"Age doesn't matter enjoy urself, na older women get sense pass sef."

OtegaSandra said:

"I once dated a younger guy he was sweet and kind."

Lady flaunts her younger boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had proudly shown off her younger boyfriend.

Her lover, who is of Igbo descent, is two years younger than she is and the lady is so proud of their relationship.

Sharing a loved-up video about their relationship, she revealed that they met in October 2022.

While she is outgoing and social, she said her lover is quiet and a prayer warrior. According to her, he prays over their relationship and noted that she has trust issues.

The couple were both born in September and while hers was on the 16th, his was on the 20th.

Source: Legit.ng