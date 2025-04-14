An American immigration lawyer has celebrated her mother becoming a citizen of the United States years after her deportation

The lawyer said that when her mum was deported from the US, she promised to bring her back, and that made her read law

While noting that the deportation separated her family, the lawyer opened up about how she helped her mum

An immigration lawyer, identified as @leliathelawyer on TikTok, has excitedly announced to her followers that her mum is now a US citizen.

The lawyer celebrated the feat by releasing a video taken with her mum and another loved one at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Phoenix, Arizona.

A lawyer brings back her mother who was deported from the US. Photo Credit: @leliathelawyer

The trio happily waved small US flags as they celebrated the woman's US citizenship.

How lawyer helped her deported mum

In the TikTok post, the immigration lawyer stated that when her mum was deported, she promised her mum that she would become a lawyer and bring her back.

Years later, the lawyer made good her promise.

"When my mom was deported, I promised her that I will become a lawyer and bring her back.

"Today, she is a US citizen!" she wrote.

Commenting further, the lady said her mum's deportation was the motivating factor behind her decision to study law.

On how she brought her mum back, the lawyer said she filed her green card and then US citizenship.

"Bringing my mom back after deportation was the reason I became a lawyer. Deportation separated my family and I fixed it by filing for her green card and then U.S. citizenship."

A lawyer says she brought back her mother who was deported from the US. Photo Credit: @leliathelawyer

Watch her video below:

People celebrated the lawyer

Ama Gyankrumaa🇬🇭♥️🇨🇦 said:

"This should make headlines. I am so proud of you Essien."

Liasparks ♡ said:

"This made me cry."

Virgo🇨🇦 said:

"Congratulations and so proud of you siz!"

Live in Gratitude said:

"This is so inspiring and congratulations beautiful."

yasso said:

"I Will hold to my criminal justice major 😢you make me have faith 😇😊💪🏿🙏🏿God bless you."

@Renebaby said:

"You see you did it correctly. Why is it so hard for others to obey the same. congratulations dear."

Joseph Musa said:

"Wow!! that's a power move and you made that happen!! all I can do is clap and say you arr who you say you are!!! a phenomenon."

Mstdera❤️‍🩹 said:

"I'm motivated congratulations 👏 ma."

