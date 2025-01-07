Nigerians have reacted to a video of a young girl refusing to speak with her biological father on phone

The little girl was doing the dishes when her mum informed her that her father called and asked if she wanted to speak with him

The single mum has reacted to her daughter's behaviour, saying the kid's dad hadn't called in months

In a viral video, a young Nigerian girl refused to speak to her father on the phone when he called while she did the dishes.

The girl's mother, a single mum who had her when she was much younger, posted the video on TikTok and gave a reason for her daughter's behaviour.

"My daughter refused to talk to her father, because he has not called for the past 6 months," she wrote.

In the clip, the girl's dad spoke to her mum, who was in the background, and claimed his small phone was missing.

He asked about his daughter who refused talking to him. The clip sparked outrage, prompting the woman to defend herself.

"...Because you people feel am the bad person, he will not call, he will not pay for school, then tomorrow he will come out abi, may you get his type as the father of your children."

Watch her video below:

People react to little girl's behaviour

Elisabeth 🥰💖 said:

"Her heart is broken and I pray she will be strong even when she gets old and won’t have issues growing cos these thing affect children esp girl children."

Ella said:

"Me that has not heard or seen my own dadd since I was born, it’s really hurting 🥹 BIKO anyone that knows any KENNETH AMADI, who lived in Jos from 1996 - 2000 or so , should please tag him o."

olumma Daddy said:

"These generation of father's thing they have any excuse .... As this girl is pained she will remember this action of his for the rest of her life, I will not cover up for any absent fathers..."

Jdslanzy said:

"This is one of my greatest fear. Not reaching out to my daughter for so long, it breaks the bond."

Prophesorjaye said:

"Nothing on this earth can make me abandon my kids I swear, even if I no mary the mama."

tonimomoh said:

"I think she tried to make sure the daughter talk to her father. Many women will not even picked the father's call much more ask the child to talk to the father. She tried oh!"

M.U.T.O.N.I🐣 said:

"And the girl has more guts than the mother am so proud of our coming generations they don't tolerate nonsense I love that for us and our children."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl had refused to share her father's loving attention with her mother.

Little girl tackles her step father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had tackled her step father after he fixed her bicycle.

In a touching video, her step father was emotional as his step daughter clearly told him she won't accept him as her father.

The girl, while frowning, stated that her biological father is in jail and she misses him. The video went viral and elicited mixed reactions.

