A Nigerian lady named Mabel has stopped her biological father from setting foot at her wedding or ever trying to be present in her life

Mabel said she does not have a father and that the man named Mr Ilesanmi should not try to behave like her father since she know him not

In a bitter text message seen online, Mabel said her father has been absent in her life for 27 years and can not just run back like that

Mabel Oluwaninse Wealth, a lady from Nigeria is currently trending on social media platforms after she asked her father not to attend her wedding.

According to Mabel, her reason for the decision to bar her father from her big day is because the man had abandoned her for 27 years.

Mabel insists her dad left her 27 years ago and cannot just come. Photo credit: Mabel Oluwaninseweath and PM Images/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Mabel's father begs her for money

In a text message his father sent to her, the man asked to be helped with N5000 to enable him to buy medicine for himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Replying to the message, Mabel told him in no uncertain terms that she does not have a biological father.

She was full of anger and resentment that the man wanted to sneak into her life after hearing that she was about to get married.

The post she made on social media has the text messages she exchanged with her dad attached to it.

See the post below:

Social media users react to Mabel's action

The post made by Marbel has since gone viral and elicited numerous reactions from members of the public.

Some of the reactions are compiled below:

@best_dressed_nigerians said:

"Before you judge her, make sure you know the psychological trauma she must have gone through all those years growing without a father that was alive but ignored her."

@unified_wale commented:

"Na she know wetin she suffer.. good luck dhorling."

@teeh_lyfstyle said:

"Nothing concern me and family matter."

@callme_ade_ reacted:

"He deserves whatever he gets, young generation should learn from this."

I met my husband in a hotel, Nigerian lady reveals

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a lady said she met her husband in a hotel where she had visited with her boyfriend.

She said that the man who is from Nnewi later married her after they struck a relationship.

She described what happened as love at first sight.

Source: Legit.ng