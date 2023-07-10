A little kid got angry with her mother, and instead of talking it out, she packed her bags and decided to leave home

In a funny video seen on Twitter, the girl carried her bags and walked out of the house into the main road

When she noticed that her mother did not attempt to stop her from moving out, she decided to return on her own accord

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A child is trending on social media because she said she was leaving home after her mother offended her.

The short and funny video posted on Twitter by @sleek_khay shows the child dragging her bags out of the house in protest.

The child returned after she saw that her mother did not call her back. Photo credit: Twitter/@sleek_khay.

Source: Twitter

According to the video, the child decided to leave the house in protest because her mother had collected her tablet.

Girl who left home in protest returns after few minutes

Instead of talking things out, the child decided to leave home, but interestingly, her mother did not try to stop her from going.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She stepped out of the house and walked to the main road in search of where to go.

When she got to the road, she walked a distance but did not know where to follow, so she decided to turn back and return home.

When she got back home, her mother welcomed her back with laughter and also offered her some pizza.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as kid packs her bags and leaves home

@babajydo said:

"This was the same thing my children did to me a few years back."

@TerryTransplant commented:

"This is so cute. I tried to do the same thing, but in my case, my mum and dad bolted all the doors, turned the lights off, and pretended to be out. But I was a really strong kid, so I managed to break the garden door down. At the time, I was 41."

@__adewale said:

"We have all at one time wanted to leave home like this."

Video shows a girl telling her father that she is pregnant

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl walked up to her father and told him that she was pregnant.

The girl used many clothes to pad her stomach and made it look very big.

She told her father that she was pregnant and was expecting a baby girl.

Source: Legit.ng