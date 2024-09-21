A Nigerian lady was emotional as her family members of six packed their bags and migrated overseas

In a touching viral video, the young lady accompanied them to the airport and broke down in tears as they prepared to leave without her

Social media users have reacted to her video, with some people wondering why she was left behind

A video of a lady weeping as her family members relocated abroad has generated a buzz on social media.

The lady, @perkey_ella, released the video on TikTok in which she followed her family of six to the airport.

@perkey_ella lamented that they relocated and left her behind in Nigeria. She panned her camera to show her family members and their bags on an airport trolley as they got ready to leave.

She wrote:

"Everything is fine, until your whole family of 6 decides to pack their entire life in 12 suitcases and relocate without you."

She didn't reveal why they left without her.

People wondered why she was left behind

Mama JJ said:

"If I may ask why ?"

sparkle9875 said:

"They use you recreate home alone."

Destiny⭐️ said:

"Why did you not follow them,why did they leave you was your visa denied."

TBF PALACE

"Wetin happen why dem leave you,dem noh approve your visa."

prettylittlething🦅 said:

"Sending hugs 🫂 boo 🥺 it’s actually painful but it’s for good."

Favour Ebuka23 said:

"You been one leave me commot 😏.. we move together aunty."

Nwaiwu Precious said:

"Don't worry, we go soon go our own... You're not alone.

victor✌️.

"I saw you at the airport tho 🙃.

"On Wednesday.

"Sending hugs."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian family of five had relocated to the United States.

Couple return abroad after relocating to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple who had relocated to Nigeria after 35 years had returned abroad.

D'vine Television CEO Opeyemi Babalola shared the couple's story on X and got people talking. According to Opeyemi, they had a send-forth for the couple and other older couples in April as they wanted to retire in Nigeria.

However, he was shocked to see them in church in the United States recently, suggesting they had changed their minds.

