A young Nigerian lady was emotional at an airport as her father moved overseas without her and her siblings

The lady took to social media to announce her father's relocation move and said a word of prayer for him

Internet users sent her kind words as they reacted to the trending video of the man travelling out

A Nigerian lady and her siblings were overwhelmed with emotions as their father relocated abroad.

The relocating man was accompanied to the airport by his family members.

His daughter, @popularr..loner, bared her mind on her father's relocation on TikTok.

She shared a video showing how they bade him goodbye at the airport. Her TikTok video was captioned:

"May God be with you daddy i love you."

In the clip, the man hugged his family members and left the scene with his luggage. Social media users shared their thoughts on the man's relocation.

Watch the video below:

The relocation clip stirred reactions online

thegoldofabuja said:

"All for the best."

Chi❤️ said:

"Wish him all the best."

𝒯𝗈𝗈𝐒𝐇ℐℰ said:

"😭😭😭The way I will cry."

Blessed said:

"Do you want him to stay with you in this country?"

♡_V²an🔥👩🏽‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏾 said:

"As someone who knows what it feels like.. i cried 😔."

Tessy🎀🌸 said:

"He be securing a good life for y’all."

joyan said:

"Him trying to avoid eye contact not to see y’all sad."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian family had relocated to the US with their father.

Lady weeps as her family relocates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shed tears as her family of six relocated abroad without her.

The lady, @perkey_ella, released the video on TikTok in which she followed her family of six to the airport. @perkey_ella lamented that they relocated and left her behind in Nigeria. She panned her camera to show her family members and their bags on an airport trolley as they got ready to leave. She wrote:

"Everything is fine, until your whole family of 6 decides to pack their entire life in 12 suitcases and relocate without you."

