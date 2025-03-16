A female Nigerian rice hawker who sells food in a wheelbarrow has succeeded and completed a block of three flats

The woman showed the interior of one of the apartments and said that the house is solar powered for constant energy

Many Nigerians who have been following the woman's business journey online praised her dedication

A hardworking Nigerian woman who hawks food has succeeded in her business as she built a block of three flats.

After completing the house and painting it, the woman proudly said that her hawking business fully funded the project.

The woman rejoices at how grand her house looked. Photo source: @upperwomen

Building house in Nigeria

The rice seller (@upperwomen) said that she was able to pull off the project without having a shop or permanent business place, aside from her wheelbarrow.

According to the woman, she rented out an apartment, which is a two-bedroom flat. The middle apartment is a self-contained unit that is meant for her workers and children.

She reserved the third apartment for herself because it has a bigger kitchen for her business. The base of the building is tiled to keep the house from retaining water.

The woman shows off the interior of one of the apartments. Photo source: @upperwomen

Tubular batteries for constant power

In another clip, the woman showed the interior of the house. While two of the apartments had sliding windows, hers had a more expensive one called "casement" windows.

The interior of her flat is all tiled. Beautiful chandeliers hung from her POP ceiling. She said that interior decorations were still working on the house. Everywhere was furnished.

To ensure a 24/7 electricity supply for her freezers and house, the woman installed solar energy in her house with a pair of tubular batteries.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ricky Ricky said:

"See some people who live outside the country can not build this one u see....hummmm it is well."

Blissful said:

"Congratulations to you, there's dignity in labour."

crownkingjohn1 said:

"I'm extremely proud of you."

Queen said:

"I too like benin women dem dey build house nai why landlady full Benin."

kween-hair-strands said:

"Congratulations mama I pray i summon courage to start mine this year."

Ken Bruno said:

"Congratulations so money dey street food like that, while some pple wey dey abroad for years never feet achieved something like this."

REAL GISTS WITH DEE asked:

"Why didn't you make the protectors uniform instead of the different designs."

blessing Nwosu said:

"Ooh am happy for you my sister you tried, God will continue to bless our hursly in Jesus mighty name amen."

priceless said:

"Congratulations ma, I wish you can mentor me, planning on going into this business soon."

Lady built portable house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a video of the house she just completed for herself. She said she had indeed tried to make something out of life.

The lady stood in front of the building after it had been painted. To show people that she is indeed the owner of the property, she shared a photo of the signed land document in her name.

