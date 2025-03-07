Global site navigation

Man Boldly Says He’ll Choose His Girlfriend Over His Mother, Explains Why, Sparks Mixed Reactions
by  Victoria Nwahiri 3 min read
  • A young man boldly said that if he were to choose between his girlfriend and his mother, he’d go for his girlfriend
  • In a viral video, he explained the life experience that influenced his choice and why his girlfriend would come first
  • Many who came across the video shared what they thought about the man’s explanation, as some shared similar experiences

A young man got people talking after he said he’d choose his girlfriend over his mother anytime.

He explained the reasons for his choice, as he shared how his mother mistreated him.

In a video by @glaboy_lim2 on TikTok, the man also said his mother can’t come into his house and send his girlfriend packing.

He said:

“My mother chose my younger brother over me just because he had money. The way she treated him made me feel like I wasn’t doing enough.”
“Anytime I argued with my younger brother, my mother would shout at me. She even almost sent me packing, just because my brother was making some money.”

“It was my girlfriend who kept me going — she sent me money, data, and kept motivating me. In this situation, I’ll always pick my girlfriend. Anyone who wants to be angry about it can go ahead.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man chooses girlfriend over mother

Many who came across the video shared what they thought about the man’s explanation, as some shared similar experiences.

@softmaiden said:

"My mom left me wen I was 2yrs. Now I'm 25 years old, she want me back everybody is telling me to forgive her. I will choose my stepmother over and over again."

Anthony Logan S. said:

"Na who family never show shege dey shout family first."

Beauty Samuel Umoh said:

"Exactly how my mom treated me. I can never love one child more than others. I left my family since 2014 and they never heard from me till this day. I know how much my mom hated me for no reason."

@Pre cious said:

"Nothing like mother in this world, she's only doing the right thing to motivate you not your gf, even your gf collect frm him second bf take support you the time you no get funds. Be wise King."

@Ejeh Zinto a great artist said:

"Na jealousy dey worry you."

@Morgan said:

"I’ve seen a mother that hated his first son, she despised him over other 3boys because he was struggling, the guy left willingly when he couldn’t bear the favoritism, he’s in UK now, he won at last."
Nigerian relationship stories that got people talking

A Nigerian lady fumed after a man asked her to send him N3,000 two days into their talking stage

She shared a screen record of the man’s voice note as he shared the reason for asking for such an amount.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love.

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them.

