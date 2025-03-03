A lady has taken to social media to show people her late brother's room a year after he passed away

According to the lady, her brother stepped out to get breakfast when his life was cut short by his killer

She shared the sentence that was given to her late brother's killer and what she noticed about his room

One year after her late brother died, a lady, @karita.jovonne, entered his room and showed netizens how it looked.

@karita.jovonne noted that everything in her late brother's room were still the way he left them before he died.

A lady entered her late brother's room one year after he passed away. Photo Credit: @karita.jovonne

Source: TikTok

She observed his messy bathroom, which he intended to clean when he returned home. She said he had stepped out to get breakfast but never made it back as he was killed.

The lady panned her camera to show the deceased's bed, suitcase he never got to unpack and his gym bag.

According to the lady, her brother's killer was served a life sentence without parole. She wrote on TikTok:

"Justice was served 😭 my brothers killer received life without parole + 5 years! We went back to his apartment afterwards & it’s crazy to know how he was just going to get breakfast and never made it back home. Sickening."

A lady has showcased the things she found in her late brother's room. Photo Credit: @karita.jovonne

Source: TikTok

The video she posted moved people and made many open up about their deceased loved ones.

Watch her video below:

People send lady condolence messages

mela said:

"Oh cc so sorry for ur loss and happy that he got justice for what happened to him. May u get better and keep remembering him fondly where u will no longer cry but laugh and smile when u think of him."

ndaba87 said:

"Lost my lil sister and father in a month apart last year, went to fetch her stuff in PMb was crying driving back to NUF...I will never heal."

Anjelface said:

"My brother was killed some years back his killer got 65 years to life sorry for your loss! I’ll be 30 this year and it happened when I was 16 the pain will never go away."

Ash 💕✨ said:

"I'd be so scared to go in my loved one's room who has passed away."

Cynthia Nkomo said:

"My boyfriend was killed 6th of February, Saturday the 1st of March I slept in his room wearing his t-shirt I even dreamed about him."

Waniee_ThaPooh said:

"You guys keep the bills paid to keep his room frozen ? My heart can’t take it."

Brea said:

"Fly high Kenny 🥹🕊️. Thank you Lord that justice was served for this senseless crime."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shared her younger brother's last words on a hospital bed before he died.

Prayer points found on dead lady's wall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a senior lecturer had displayed the prayer points she found on her late sister's wall.

The lecturer had visited the house of her deceased sister, who lost the battle to breast cancer. She shared a GoFundMe link to raise money for her sister.

Within six months of her arrival in the UK, the deceased was diagnosed with breast cancer and continued to work while receiving treatment as her husband was without a job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng