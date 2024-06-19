A Nigerian man has leaked his WhatsApp conversation with his biological mother after getting a corps member pregnant

In the leaked chat, he confessed his action to his mother, and the woman reacted with a tearful voice note

Social media users reacted massively to the chat, with many criticising Habeeb in the comments

A Nigerian man, Habeeb, disappointed his mother after getting a corps member pregnant in his first month of service.

He leaked a chat revealing the woman's painful reaction after hearing about his escapade.

Woman cries as son gets lady pregnant

In the chat shared by @ei_bee on TikTok, he confessed to his mother that he got a lady pregnant in his first year of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) service.

"I made a great mistake for allowing a girl I just met at the camp to get pregnant for me. Mummy I don't know how it happened. I'm very sorry mummy. Try and forgive me. I know I have committed the greatest mistake," he said.

After hearing this, his mother broke down in tears and expressed her bitterness about the situation.

She lamented that he never got anyone pregnant during his four years in the university, only to impregnate someone in his service year.

In her words:

"You spent 4 years in KWASU, you didn't impregnate anybody. When did you just go to service? Abeeb has put me in a mess. You just collected your first allawee. How will you do it Abeeb?"

Reactions as man impregnates corps member

Nigerians on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Meeyarh said:

"You sure say the allawee na 33k abi I no understand oo."

@NBA said:

"Habeebuuu. Everybody de try to make mama proud, you de make mama cry."

@Oreoluwatobi wrote:

"Brother hbb allawee how much you collect you don dey give girl belle."

@_fathiatulkhair7 said:

"Na the money pain mommy pass. No stress Iya okomi oo."

@Ummi said:

"Mummy we are sorry. We’re just try to make u a grandma on time ni."

@Dammy Debby added:

"Brother Habeeb why nah. It is the owo alawee for me."

