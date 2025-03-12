Two years after walking out of her marriage, a Nigerian woman has opened up about life as a single mum

The mother of four shared what she felt after quitting her marriage of six years, saying she hadn't felt like it in her life

The woman's post-marriage experience has sparked mixed reactions on social media, as some people tackled her

A Nigerian mother of four, @miss.ijay, has opened up about what she felt after quitting her six-year marriage.

While keeping mum on the reason for quitting her marriage, the woman said she felt an entire burden left her shoulders.

The single mum noted that she had not felt this much relieved all her life, adding that she just knew leaving her marriage marked the start of something amazing.

She added that she couldn't wait to embark on a self-re-discovery journey. In a TikTok post, she wrote:

"It was like a entire burden left my shoulders 🫠 I haven’t felt this much relief in my life…EVERRRRRRR😱 I just knew it was the start of something amazing and I couldn’t wait to get on this journey of SELF RE-DISCOVERY💯 I sha run go tint my hair fess."

When asked when she quit her marriage, she replied in the comment section that it has been two years since she left.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail single mum's post

ADEOLAMI_ said:

"If is good for you that way thank God for you, but when it’s time it will tell, no matter what you can’t continue like this till you get old."

Chynablack1 said:

"No woman prays for a broken home, buh when it happens dust your self and make ur life worth living. Marriage is not a do or die affair."

Philolove said:

"Congratulations but make una sha leave another woman husband."

Annie said:

"Hmmm 🤔 am facing mine now I left but he no allow me carry my kids pls where are you kids mine is 9yrs but we are not married."

Richard said:

"Another brother liberated.. 🔥 Peace. Better 6 yrs than putting him through hell for longer."

Mercy Desmond said:

"Girl how did you do it I have been trying for like forever 😭😢😭 like seriously it's not easy with children. 3 God help me."

Truckman777 said:

"When people come online to celebrate divorce it clearly shows who’s hurt really. Give her two years reality of the street will kick in . I’ve been there."

Lady shares why she quit her marriage

According to the lady, she was suffering and smiling in her marriage. She added that her ex-husband turned her into a village girl until she called it quits.

While noting that she is happier as a divorcee, she expressed joy that her failed marriage did not produce offspring.

