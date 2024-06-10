Nigerian reality TV star Maria Chike Benjamin has shared some of her postpartum experiences

Maria invited Chef Tolani, also known as Diary of a Kitchen Lover, on her show, where they discussed pregnancy and postpartum

Maria, however, shared that during her own time, her experience was a bit more intense as she did not allow anyone close to her baby

Former Big Brother Naija contestant Maria Chike Benjamin has given an insight into her experience as a new mum. Recall that Maria revealed that her son, Leonardo AmaraNna Anene, was born on October 1.

The mother-of-one revealed that it was difficult for her to let anyone carry her son when he was born. She noted she had so much help but did not allow anyone to carry him.

Maria Chike shares why she didn't let anyone carry her child. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

This was revealed during a recent episode of her podcast “Mums Next Door“. According to the 32-year-old, at a point in time, her family assumed that she was mentally unstable.

Maria said:

"I did not let anyone carry my baby. I had so much help, but I still didn't. At some point, I irritated everyone. My mum had to sit me down to ask if she had offended me in any way. She asked why I had not let her carry her grandson. I didn’t let anyone carry my baby. My family thought I was mentally not okay"

Watch video here:

Reactions to BBNaija's Maria's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions here:

@lovecasted:

"Is this something to be proud of? Mtshew."

@kiky_ola:

"Maria ooo. Why host a podcast when guest aren’t allowed to talk? Cho cho everytime."

@oluwajomiloju_ms:

"First born baby go make people think u are crazy. I keep checking if he’s breathing while sleeping, back him on my back to do everything. I was obsessed. No, be small. I con lose weight cos I want to do everything for him alone ….wahala mi po iya baby."

@onyi_schifano:

"First baby is always like that… u turn to something else, over protective, very irritating, dominating and overwhelming.. you and your partner would quarrel at any slightest chance… omg! He couldn’t bear it anymore, he ran to his mom and she told him that most women are always like that with their first child even his sister were worse… seriously, it was really bad, but I thank God we stuck to each other at that time."

@sorianonigeria:

"Maria na you host podcast na you still dey talk what's up!"

BBNaija Maria’s Son Hangs Out With Frodd’s Daughter

Former Big Brother Naija housemates Maria Chike and Frodd left their fans gushing after they introduced their children to each other.

A trending video saw the moment Maria carried the two kids and let them communicate in their language.

Frodd's beautiful wife was also spotted in the clip, igniting several sweet takes from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng