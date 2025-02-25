A lady who reportedly cancelled her wedding which was two months away has opened up about a comment her erstwhile fiance made on a viral Facebook post that led to her decision

She said her ex-fiance left a comment on a viral Facebook post about a man who killed his woman because she did not cook for him

She said if her ex-fiance could make such a comment on Facebook, then he could do worse to her

A lady who called off her forthcoming wedding said she took the drastic decision after reading her ex-fiance's comment on a viral Facebook post.

According to the lady, the viral post was about a man who ended the life of his woman for not cooking for him.

She said she went through the comment section of the Facebook post and found her ex-finace's comment.

Her ex-fiance's scary Facebook comment

Quite to her shock, the lady said her erstwhile fiance said he fully supports the man for killing his woman, saying women don't know their limit.

This made the lady not only call off the wedding but block and delete his contact. She feared her ex-fiance could do worse to her if he could make such a comment on Facebook.

She urged people to ensure they go through their partners social media as what they might find might surprise them. Her full story shared on TikTok by @mightmomma3 read:

"I called off my wedding two months to our wedding because of my fiancé's comment on a post.

"I called off my wedding because I was scared I truly didn't know the man I was about to spend my life with.

"There was a viral post on Facebook about a guy who unalived his woman over food because the woman didn't cook for him.

"I don't know what pushed me to read the comments and there I stumbled on my fiancé's comment on how he fully supports the man because women don't know their limit.

"This is a man am about to marry and if he could make such comment, then he would do worst to me.

"I called off the wedding, deleted and blocked him everywhere. He kept calling my friends to know what he did but I told them to block him too. Please always go through your partners social media because you might be surprised on what you might find. So yeah I ran for my lyf."

Reactions trail reason for wedding cancellation

HoNeYy🍯 gold said:

"Nobi me e happen to but this really scared me……see we can say things out of annoyance, but to type a word means you ve really thought about what ur about to type."

Hi__Dee said:

"Your reason would have been more valid if you’ve noticed that in his behavior prior to the comment.. but just the comment?? .. nahh."

oluwaseun Racheal 011 said:

"Hmmmm this is one if the disadvantage of social media.

"My dear he may be catching cruise ooooo.

"Some guy are even more wicked that what you ever think."

ThatLeo_girl😍 said:

"To think it’s only a few men and women that are supporting and applauding her says a lot about how messed up some of us are in this love/marriage thing…my dear you made the best decision sending hugs."

Omowunmi🫶 said:

"You dey believe comment 😂You never see where a man will be advising his friends to Maltreat his wife and he Dey wash his own wife pant at home."

Baby lizzy said:

"Like you don’t know how we really cruise on cs ryt..so you tell me we truly mean what we put into typing in public."

Debbie✨ said:

"Personally, I feel that was extreme, someone like me I will engage him to such topics in person and see his reaction, before I take such drastic decision."

