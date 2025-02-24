A young Nigerian man has lamented on social media after giving alms of N500 to a beggar, who needed money for his transportation

However, he found something else that broke his heart when they boarded the same tricycle (popularly known as keke)

He expressed disappointment about what happened and internet users shared what they would have done if in his shoes

A young man, @nwa_chinaemerem, has cried out on TikTok after assisting a beggar with N500.

According to the Nigerian youth, the beggar said he needed the money for transportation and mistakenly boarded the same keke with him.

A young man had helped the beggar with N500 and ended up entering the same keke with him. Photo Credit: @nwa_chinaemerem

While in the keke, the young man was shocked to see the beggar take out wads of money from his pocket and count them.

The young man felt betrayed, saying the beggar lied to him that he did not have any money on him.

"He lied to me that he didn’t have any money with him," he wrote while sharing a video of the beggar counting money in the keke.

He ended up in the same keke as the beggar and found something else. Photo Credit: @nwa_chinaemerem

His video blew up on TikTok and amused many people. Some netizens shared what they would have done if they were in his shoes.

The young man lamented further in the comment section of his post:

"I don go help my destiny helper."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail encounter with beggar

Chinaza Okwesili said:

"😅😂🤣😆 But wetin wan make you cry eh fine boy."

Berry🍭🍭 said:

"E dn forget say he beg u."

Mama🥹🩷🌹💞 said:

"I gI’m collect my money back asap."

blessing naomie said:

"The poor don help the rich."

retirednigerian_1 said:

"If na me na fight go end am."

queenzyposhie said:

"He Dey try calculate he account for the day😂😂the ones he collected from others."

intoto_abandonedchild said:

"He is not a beggar he just needed assistance i have seen alot of good people in this situation."

bignova10 said:

"I go collect my money back 😒no time to Dey check time abeg."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a beggar in a wheelchair who helped a man with N100 was surprised with N100k.

Beggar who reportedly owns 5 houses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a rich beggar who reportedly owns five houses, a sachet water factory and a transport business.

Dubbed the king of beggars, the man turned begging into a money-spinner and has four wives and 18 children.

Legit.ng noted that begging in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria has become rampant, with some of the beggars being richer than those who take pity on their conditions and hand out stipends to them.

