In a viral video, a Nigerian lady gifted a girl N30,000 and a 5kg bag of rice after she played a paper game with her

She had papers with different amounts written on them and told her to pick any one of her choice

Many who came across the video appreciated the woman for her kind act and commented on the recipient’s reaction to the gift

A Nigerian lady, Joy Carl, met a girl on the street and asked to play a game with her.

Joy approached the young lady with two papers with prizes written on them.

Lady appreciates after receiving bag of rice and N30,000 cash. Photo: @joycarl_.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @joycarl_, Joy approached the lady with the papers with 5kg of rice + N30,000 and 5kg of rice + N15,000 written on each.

She told the girl to pick a paper and read what she saw.

Lady appreciates after getting bag of rice

When the girl revealed that she had picked the page with 5kg of rice and N30,000, Joy took her to her car and gave her the items.

The girl knelt to appreciate her after receiving the bag of rice and cash gift.

Joy captioned the video:

“I was about leaving coz of the rain but God said “WAIT” then i saw her.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gives bag of rice and cash to stranger

@Fùlàńí_Badboy said:

"make una dey try approach we wey dey dress well abeg, some of us just dey package but nothing dey."

@Precious said:

"I no they meet this people… did we offend you guys in Abuja, if yes we are sorry oh."

@whalesalert said:

"She was literally shaking when the money was handed over to her...God bless both of you."

@Mugabe said:

"You will never lack joy in your life. God bless you madam joy."

How kind Nigerians help random people

Kind Nigerians have, in recent times, shown support for people in their own way.

Legit.ng previously reported that a hawker was gifted bags of rice in a shopping spree by a kind Nigerian.

Also, another man gifted a school bag to a student in need, while another donated a borehole and free school items to children of a community.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng