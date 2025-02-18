A young lady has taken to social media to launch a search for a waiter who caught her attention at a club

She posted a short clip she made of the waiter serving her drink at the club and gushed over his look

Many internet users knocked the lady for her post, wondering why she could not ask the man for his phone number at the club

A Nigerian lady, @berrybee09, has cried out to internet users to help her locate a waiter she saw at a club.

@berrybee09 gushed over the waiter's look, saying he is so handsome.

The young lady recorded the waiter while he was pouring her a drink and posted it on TikTok.

"Make una help me find him😩likeee he is so handsome," she captioned the clip.

The waiter wore a white long-sleeved shirt on black trousers with a matching black tie.

The lady's video had over 15k likes at the time of this report.

Watch her video below:

People criticise lady's search for waiter

.ZaZa.01 said:

"Why you nor collect the number for there?"

5ynboi Dara 😎🥰💯🫶 said:

"You no sabi road to club them carry you go again?"

jidejamal1 said:

"You saw person for club you still they ask us to find am for you."

AAA said:

"Who one help you fine him hope say nah you one Dey feed the guy."

Obalavish said:

"Person Dey in front of you, you come video am say make we help you find am😡😡 who be your mate for here???"

AYOMIDE said:

"Esha fi omo olomo sile ooo, make he Dey use his salary chop like that Ejoor ooo."

𝒍𝒂~𝒚𝓲nk𝒂.🫧🤍 said:

"Who go help you find him 😏 you no knw where you take see him b4? Oga Shey Wetin MTN do good?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had fallen in love with a pretty waitress he saw at a restaurant.

Man falls in love with hotel waitress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shown netizens a hotel waitress he fell in love with.

He said the waitress is the reason he lodges in the hotel everyday. The young man posted a video in which his love interest attended to him in his hotel room.

The lady smiled as they interacted inaudibly in the clip. The excited youth captured his face to show how happy he was that she attended to him.

