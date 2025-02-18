A Nigerian lady has got internet users gushing after sharing the note her husband gave her in church

She said he came to her seat and handed her the piece of paper which contained the mesmerising content

She was amused that her husband compared her to the Nigerian comic character "Tegwolo" who has a funny appearance

Nigerians have reacted to the handwritten note a lady received from her husband in church.

The stunned lady, @lawrencia657, displayed the note on TikTok and marvelled that he pulled such a student in church,

"My husband came to my seat and gave me a piece of paper, guess what this man is busy writing inside church?" she wrote.

Content of note

She appeared to be dancing when he gave her the note. In the note, her husband funnily complimented her. The note read:

"See as you fine.

"You even fine pass tegwolo.

"You are beautiful jor."

She explained why he compared her to "Tegwolo", a funny Nigerian comic character.

"Comparing me with tegwolo because of how I tied my hair so he said the head shape is like tegwolo."

People react to the note

Hoffman Benjamin said:

"You look absolutely beautiful."

Chi🌺 said:

"Love oh love."

Favourchi♥️ said:

"Your husband is a finish man, he too love his wife."

beauty091@@ said:

"Ur husband is my ex twin brother 😂 aswear."

GRACE❄️ said:

"Omor at least he notice you so well🥰 is love, he loves you tegwolo."

