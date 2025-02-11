A video showing the moment a girl was caught taking money from a piggy bank has sparked outrage on social media

A lady who had been saving money in the piggy bank was shocked to find her cousin stealing from it and had it on camera

People wondered what happened next after the lady screamed at her cousin who was stealing her money and she replied

A lady, @chisom8240, has cried out on social media after she caught her cousin taking money from her piggy bank.

The shocked lady lamented that she thought she was saving money, unbeknownst to her that some people are witches.

She caught her cousin stealing from her piggy bank. Photo Credit: @chisom8240

"My savings 😭😭no wonder," she captioned the video shared on TikTok.

In a short clip she posted online, the lady was returning home when she began filming and panned her camera to her cousin who was removing money from her piggy bank with a metal spoon.

She screamed at her cousin and ended the video. When asked about what happened after the video ended, the lady replied someone in the comment:

"She (her cousin) ran away 🥹 but came back for her punishment after."

Watch her video below:

Outrage trail the piggybank theft

Vee said:

"You don’t have the right to keep me in suspense like this😫😫 what happened next?"

Amy🦋💖😌 said:

"And they'll steal from u in future..no dey ignore small small things like this."

Kole's Native doctor said:

"Why is she not looking around, this is planned 😁 anyway plenty blush go flow if nah me."

Chi Dera🫦 said:

"And if u no catch am now by the end of the year una go say na the carpenter dey collect the money spiritually."

Neriahluxury001 said:

"Ur enemies are members of ur own house hood. See how she’s just removing the money so relaxed."

LIGHT💗💞 said:

"I swear on my late mother’s grave if them no hospitalize u that means ur papa refund me complete even add on top."

Gift Diva said:

"I go beat dirty comot for her body that dey go dey like film."

Hot_chocolate said:

"See how she’s removing it😂😂it shows that she has been doing it since."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had cried out after finding out that about N30k was missing from her piggy bank.

Lady who saved in piggy bank laments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who saved money in her piggy bank for two years had cried out after opening it.

The lady expected to see millions of naira after breaking open the box and was shocked to find only N22k.

Through tears, she recounted her savings journey, revealing she had regularly deposited huge sums, only to be left with a small fraction of her anticipated fortune.

