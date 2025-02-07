A Nigerian mum said her children got their British passports while they were in Nigeria and shared how it happened

She said they did not pay a dime for the whole process and that the British passports were delivered to their doorstep

The mum revealed she gave birth to her kids in Nigeria and set up her business in a way she can run it from the United Kingdom

A mum has excitedly informed her followers on TikTok that her children's British passports were delivered to them while they were still in Nigeria.

The woman, whose husband is a Briton, said her kids' British passports arrived four months after their application.

The woman said her kids British passports arrived at their doorstep in Nigeria. Illustrative image of a British passport. Photo Credit: Matt Cardy, TikTok/@fun_mom_wife

Source: Getty Images

How Nigerian kids got British passports

Detailing the process on TikTok, the mum said her husband found a cool website which aided their application, adding that they did not pay any agent a dime. In her words:

"My children got their British passports while we are still in Nigeria. It was delivered to our doorstep. Yes, their British passports was delivered to out doorstep while we are still in Nigeria and we did not pay any agent any fee.

"We didn't pay for anything, we didn't use any agent. Nothing. We did everything ourselves because my husband found this very cool website that all the information you need to travel - whatever visa you need, whether visiting visa, spouse visa, whatever information you need is there.

"They tell you step by step what to do. Just follow the instructions. We didn't pay any agent..."

Speaking further, she revealed she had her kids in Nigeria and set up her business in a way it can be run from the UK where she is now based.

"I gave birth to them in Nigeria, and they got their British passport in Nigeria, their dad is British, he was the one that applied for the passport in UK, and it was brought to us in Nigeria."

UK government's provision about British passport acquisition

On the UK government website, one can be eligible for British citizenship if one has a British parent and in the lady's case, her husband is a Briton.

"British citizenship is normally automatically passed down one generation to children born outside the UK.

"For example, you might automatically become a citizen if you’re born outside the UK to a British parent. But your children will not automatically be citizens if they’re born outside the UK.

"If you’re not automatically a citizen, you may be eligible to apply to ‘register’ as one," further explanation on the website read.

Watch her video below:

Nigerian mum's video stirs reactions

PRECIOUS ❤️🕊️ said:

"It’s true my uncle kids got their passports like that in the Gambia too."

OSARIEMEN 💋 said:

"Very possible 💯 Someone I know also got for his kids in Nigeria..he's British."

Nugapower said:

"Same to all country except Nigeria that you have to use collection for everything. As long as you submit all the necessary documents.. the passport will be delivered to the address."

Hα̲̅runα̲̅ Olasunkanmi said:

"Your explanations should include that one of the parent is a citizen while processing the kids passports."

Kimyah_Mat said:

"This is true as British rules is children take the parent’s nationality, since dad is British they automatically become eligible for British passport."

ayoomobaba2 said:

"Madam, it can be given after your husband DNA matches the children's DNA test. please give full information."

Clara Kaycee 🇨🇦 🍁 said:

"You're making it look like they got British passport without having a British parent but this is actually normal once they have a British parent just proof that they have a British father through DNA."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman had rejoiced after her three kids became British citizens.

Nigerian mum gets her kids British passports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum of three had celebrated online after getting British passports for her kids.

The excited mum documented the moment she approached her door to receive the packages. When she opened the packages, she unveiled the British passports of her children.

She burst into a celebration and danced happily alongside her children. She was also seen giving a toast to her spouse.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng